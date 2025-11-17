Culture
Sunday Taquitos #2: The Real Criminals
Haters will say this one’s too on the nose: Sunday Taquitos! Art by Ivan Ehlers.
You Showed Up 5,000 Deep On For L.A. TACO’s First Event at The Broad
And in the rain! Our small team got the chance to connect with the L.A. TACO community last Saturday at The Broad at our "Celebrate Community" event. These were our favorite moments.
Meet the L.A. Print Makers Weaponizing Art Against ICE
When the federal immigration raids ramped up in L.A. and protesters took to the streets in June, Chan decided to make a statement the only way he knew how: By printing thousands of protest signs and distributing them for free.
’60 Miles East:’ A New Exhibit Celebrates The Era When Local Punk, Hardcore, and Ska Bands Ruled Riverside
“It was a real magical time in the late ‘80s, early ‘90s, where he had all these different types of bands and they all supported each other and there was actual venues to go to,” says Zach Cordner, co-publisher at The Riversider Magazine.
ICE impersonator harassed driver and passenger during an Uber ride in Los Angeles
Footage shows a man yelling racist insults and spitting at a passenger and her driver in an Uber vehicle. It’s the latest in at least two dozen documented incidents of people impersonating ICE agents.
Video: Federal Agent Arrested For Assault In Riverside County After Detaining Unarmed 17-Year-Old At Gunpoint
“Finally, we got an ICE agent who crossed the line so bad, he got arrested,” Attorney Greg Kirakosian said in a statement to L.A. TACO. “This is something I think our local law enforcement has to start doing with such clear examples of unnecessary tactics.”
DAILY MEMO: L.A. and Long Beach Rapid Responders Unite With Santa Ana to Sound Alarm Over Raids
It's a game of strategies. Border Patrol takes a new approach, and rapid responders adapt. This time, the responders are backing each other up. The target was in Santa Ana, where Border Patrol focused their attention on the elderly at bus stops, grocery stores, and one with a cane.