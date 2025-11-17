Skip to Content
Culture

Sunday Taquitos #2: The Real Criminals

Haters will say this one’s too on the nose: Sunday Taquitos! Art by Ivan Ehlers.

1:24 PM PST on November 17, 2025

More from L.A. TACO

Featured

You Showed Up 5,000 Deep On For L.A. TACO’s First Event at The Broad

And in the rain! Our small team got the chance to connect with the L.A. TACO community last Saturday at The Broad at our "Celebrate Community" event. These were our favorite moments.

November 17, 2025
Featured

Meet the L.A. Print Makers Weaponizing Art Against ICE

When the federal immigration raids ramped up in L.A. and protesters took to the streets in June, Chan decided to make a statement the only way he knew how: By printing thousands of protest signs and distributing them for free.

November 17, 2025

Support L.A. TACO

Music

’60 Miles East:’ A New Exhibit Celebrates The Era When Local Punk, Hardcore, and Ska Bands Ruled Riverside

“It was a real magical time in the late ‘80s, early ‘90s, where he had all these different types of bands and they all supported each other and there was actual venues to go to,” says Zach Cordner, co-publisher at The Riversider Magazine.

November 17, 2025
ICE

ICE impersonator harassed driver and passenger during an Uber ride in Los Angeles

Footage shows a man yelling racist insults and spitting at a passenger and her driver in an Uber vehicle. It’s the latest in at least two dozen documented incidents of people impersonating ICE agents.

November 16, 2025
News

Video: Federal Agent Arrested For Assault In Riverside County After Detaining Unarmed 17-Year-Old At Gunpoint

“Finally, we got an ICE agent who crossed the line so bad, he got arrested,” Attorney Greg Kirakosian said in a statement to L.A. TACO. “This is something I think our local law enforcement has to start doing with such clear examples of unnecessary tactics.”

November 16, 2025
Featured

DAILY MEMO: L.A. and Long Beach Rapid Responders Unite With Santa Ana to Sound Alarm Over Raids

It's a game of strategies. Border Patrol takes a new approach, and rapid responders adapt. This time, the responders are backing each other up. The target was in Santa Ana, where Border Patrol focused their attention on the elderly at bus stops, grocery stores, and one with a cane.

November 14, 2025
