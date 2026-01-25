Skip to Content
Sunday Taquitos #12: AccomplICE

Sunday Taquitos! Art by Ivan Ehlers.

9:00 AM PST on January 25, 2026

Ivan Ehlers

 An accomplice to murder is a person who voluntarily helps, plans, encourages, or facilitates a homicide, either before or during the crime, even if they do not physically commit the killing. As a participant in “aiding and abetting,” they are often held equally responsible for the murder and face the same severe legal penalties as the primary killer.

Ivan Ehlers

