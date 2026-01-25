An accomplice to murder is a person who voluntarily helps, plans, encourages, or facilitates a homicide, either before or during the crime, even if they do not physically commit the killing. As a participant in “aiding and abetting,” they are often held equally responsible for the murder and face the same severe legal penalties as the primary killer.
Sunday Taquitos #12: AccomplICE
Sunday Taquitos! Art by Ivan Ehlers.
Five Easy Ways You Can Help Right Now
Feeling helpless? Here’s how YOU can help!
From World Cup Supporter to ICE Staging Area: The Two Faces of The Home Depot in 2026
“We Give Back” unless ICE calls: the hypocrisy behind The Home Depot’s family-friendly brand.
DAILY MEMO: About Five Schools Went Into Lockdown Due To Immigration Raids in Anaheim
Memo asks police a question: If you're not allowed to interfere with Immigration enforcement, then why interfere at all with community responders and patrollers doing the protecting and serving you can't and wont do?
Weekend Eats: Invasion of The Five-Pound, One-Foot Burrito
Plus a modern Jamaican pop-up in West Adams, a Persian shawarma spot on wheels, and Thai crab omelettes at a family-run restaurant.
L.A.’s 7 Best Tacos Fusing Middle Eastern and Arabic Influences
Fueled by a deep love for Mexican and Middle Eastern cuisines or by their own family recipes, chefs in L.A. are remixing recipes to create tacos that are L.A. through and through.
Escondido Quietly Accepts $67,000 Contract with DHS to Use a Firing Range to Train 200 Special Agents
“This contract was approved administratively by the Escondido Police Department and has been in place since at least 2014,” Mayor White said in a statement to L.A. TACO.