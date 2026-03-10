Neither the time change nor the record-breaking heat stopped more than 20,000 runners from participating in yesterday’s 41st L.A. Marathon. Both elite runners and beginners—and everyone else in between—took on the 26.2-mile trek across Los Angeles that started at Dodger Stadium and ended at Century City Mall.

The race may have stretched along a scenic route with landmarks like the Chinatown Dragon Gate, Hollywood Walk of Fame, and Troubadour, but it was the runners' dedication that truly defined the race and embodied the spirit of L.A.

One runner wears a keffiyeh during the 41st L.A. Marathon. Photo by Alejandra Cid for L.A. TACO.

Thousands of runners of all ages, sizes, races, and abilities completed the course. There were many who made statements by repping their culture, running clubs, and charities, while some showed off their personalities in silly costumes.

Arguably, one of the toughest markers along the route was mile 18, where runners could see the finish line but had to continue on to mile 22 to loop back and turn back to it. Still, the drive and motivation for most runners remained high as they passed this point and reached mile 19.

Photo by Alejandra Cid for L.A. TACO.

For hours, people from all over the city lined the streets to cheer on not only their loved ones, but also strangers. Supporters were up before the sun to secure spots and set up tents and chairs.

On one side of the road, a mix of pop and rap played for hours thanks to various DJs, while on the other side, reggaeton could be heard, with a live banda playing down the street. Spectators cooked and danced, and made the most of a very hot afternoon.

Photo by Alejandra Cid for L.A. TACO.

Posters were made with special messages. Hundreds more were made with no one particular in mind, only with the intention of celebrating runners who shared inspiring messages or cheeky innuendos.

Photo by Alejandra Cid for L.A. TACO.

Spectators cheered runners and showered them with streamers, and even braved the heat (and a lack of preparedness) to take off with those who needed the extra support.

Dr. Simi greets a runner. Photo by Alejandra Cid for L.A. TACO.

Aside from the aid stations provided by the race, supporters also took on the responsibility of caring for runners by offering fruit, water, electrolytes, snacks, and even shots. They also made sure to look out for runners' health by keeping them cool with water guns and sponges, providing massage guns, and offering anything else that could offer runners some relief.

Photo by Alejandra Cid for L.A. TACO.

Even when it seemed they were in pain or hitting a wall, the relief of the runners was evident when they got that extra love from supporters.

Photo by Alejandra Cid for L.A. TACO.

Despite those who found street closures a nuisance, the overall consensus was that this city shows up for its people. In a time when community is most needed, supporters showed up with a level of commitment L.A. could use more of these days.

Photo by Alejandra Cid for L.A. TACO.

Now’s the perfect time to start making spectating plans for next year’s marathon set for March 7, 2027. Or if you’d like to try to take on this challenge, registration has already opened.

All photos by Alejandra Cid for L.A. TACO.