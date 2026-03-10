Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
Photo Essay

The Best Signs That Turned Tired Legs into Smiles at the 41st L.A. Marathon

Despite those who found street closures a nuisance, the overall consensus was that this city shows up for its people. In a time when community is most needed, supporters showed up with a level of commitment L.A. could use more of these days.

5:33 PM PDT on March 9, 2026

a mascot greeting a marathon runner

Dr. Simi greets a runner. Photo by Alejandra Cid for L.A. TACO.

Neither the time change nor the record-breaking heat stopped more than 20,000 runners from participating in yesterday’s 41st L.A. Marathon. Both elite runners and beginners—and everyone else in between—took on the 26.2-mile trek across Los Angeles that started at Dodger Stadium and ended at Century City Mall. 

The race may have stretched along a scenic route with landmarks like the Chinatown Dragon Gate, Hollywood Walk of Fame, and Troubadour, but it was the runners' dedication that truly defined the race and embodied the spirit of L.A.

marathon runners
One runner wears a keffiyeh during the 41st L.A. Marathon. Photo by Alejandra Cid for L.A. TACO.

Thousands of runners of all ages, sizes, races, and abilities completed the course. There were many who made statements by repping their culture, running clubs, and charities, while some showed off their personalities in silly costumes. 

Arguably, one of the toughest markers along the route was mile 18, where runners could see the finish line but had to continue on to mile 22 to loop back and turn back to it. Still, the drive and motivation for most runners remained high as they passed this point and reached mile 19. 

a group of people running in a marathon
Photo by Alejandra Cid for L.A. TACO.

For hours, people from all over the city lined the streets to cheer on not only their loved ones, but also strangers. Supporters were up before the sun to secure spots and set up tents and chairs.

On one side of the road, a mix of pop and rap played for hours thanks to various DJs, while on the other side, reggaeton could be heard, with a live banda playing down the street. Spectators cooked and danced, and made the most of a very hot afternoon. 

Photo by Alejandra Cid for L.A. TACO.

Posters were made with special messages. Hundreds more were made with no one particular in mind, only with the intention of celebrating runners who shared inspiring messages or cheeky innuendos. 

marathon participants
Photo by Alejandra Cid for L.A. TACO.

Spectators cheered runners and showered them with streamers, and even braved the heat (and a lack of preparedness) to take off with those who needed the extra support. 

a mascot greeting a marathon runner
Dr. Simi greets a runner. Photo by Alejandra Cid for L.A. TACO.

Aside from the aid stations provided by the race, supporters also took on the responsibility of caring for runners by offering fruit, water, electrolytes, snacks, and even shots. They also made sure to look out for runners' health by keeping them cool with water guns and sponges, providing massage guns, and offering anything else that could offer runners some relief. 

ladies with signs saying "happy international women's day" and "hey stranger, nothing is more powerful than you crossing that finish line"
Photo by Alejandra Cid for L.A. TACO.

Even when it seemed they were in pain or hitting a wall, the relief of the runners was evident when they got that extra love from supporters. 

a sign saying "Ur haters are at home. Ur at mile 19. Keep going!"
Photo by Alejandra Cid for L.A. TACO.

Despite those who found street closures a nuisance, the overall consensus was that this city shows up for its people. In a time when community is most needed, supporters showed up with a level of commitment L.A. could use more of these days.

marathon participants, including one cheering
Photo by Alejandra Cid for L.A. TACO.

Now’s the perfect time to start making spectating plans for next year’s marathon set for March 7, 2027. Or if you’d like to try to take on this challenge, registration has already opened.

All photos by Alejandra Cid for L.A. TACO.

Share the taco:

Alejandra Cid

Alejandra Cid is a social media producer for L.A. TACO. Born and raised in Los Angeles, she is interested in stories that highlight the diversity of life across the city.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

ICE

Iranian National Dies in Mississippi, Marking 17th ICE-Related Death Since December 31

Fifty-nine-year-old Pejman Karshenas Najafabadi is currently the 11th person to have died while in ICE custody this year that we know of, and the 17th ICE-related death since the killing of Keith Porter on December 31, 2025.

March 9, 2026
Investigative Report

Trump’s ‘Deportation Judges’ Take Over Has Begun: Half of L.A. Immigrants Now Miss Court and Get Deported Sight Unseen

The Trump administration fired a quarter of the nation's immigration judges and the Pentagon authorized 600 military lawyers to replace them. They’re recruiting for "deportation judges" on social media. Fewer than 3 in 100 of the people asking for asylum get to stay.

March 9, 2026
Sports

The World Cup is Still Happening This Summer, But It May Not Look As Planned

There’s a lot of confusion about what has and hasn’t happened with the World Cup in the past month. L.A. Taco separates the fact from fiction.

March 8, 2026
Art

Sunday Taquitos #18: No Taxation Without Refunds

Sunday Taquitos! Art by Ivan Ehlers.

March 8, 2026
News

Daily Memo: They Met in ICE Detention. Despite a Language Barrier, These Women’s Bond Helped Them Survive

They found a way to spend the nights talking, developing a friendship that got them both through their ordeal. Tania says she saw Masuma as a motherly, grandmotherly figure who took care of her, and Masuma says she wouldn’t have survived without Tania. 

March 6, 2026
News

Father of Four Dies After Alleged Medical Negligence in Adelanto, 15th ICE-Related Death in 2026

ICE agents took Cruz Nape last Fall after being confused for another target. Despite not being their initial suspect, they took him anyway. He was soon transferred to Adelanto.

March 6, 2026
See all posts