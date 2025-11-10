DAILY MEMO: Border Patrol Targets Van Nuys and Panorama City, Snatching Street Vendors, Pedestrians, and Day Laborers Again

Border Patrol continues with their new strategy, effectively raising their numbers by focusing on Latino enclaves instead of spreading around the city. Today, they targeted Van Nuys and Panorama City, Snatching Street Vendors, Pedestrians, and Day Laborers Again. They were all over Van Nuys, Roscoe, Sepulveda, and Parthenia, to name a few bigger boulevards. They also returned to targeting popular grocery chains catering to Latinos.