The highly anticipated opening of L.A.'s northern Mexican favorite Sonoratown has finally arrived in Long Beach.

On Sunday, Teodoro Diaz-Rodriguez, Jr. and Jennifer Feltham, the dynamic duo behind the restaurant, celebrated with a soft launch, inviting friends, family, long-time supporters, and, of course, LBC locals to their new restaurant on 3rd Street in downtown Long Beach.

They kicked off the opening with a live banda norteña, as their housemade Sonora-style flour tortillas filled with mesquite-grilled asada, were making the rounds, and guests made their way through the restaurant.

Teo and Jen transformed the new location from a former juice bar to a spacious, full-service taquería with indoor seating and patio tables. There’s also a public parking structure around the restaurant; the first two hours are free. And the nearest Metro station is only a three-minute walk away for those riding public transportation.

Although the couple initially planned to open within six months of announcing the new location, permit delays and other small details that typically go into opening a new restaurant postponed the debut a few times.

“It took a lot longer than expected, but I’m just relieved and happy that it’s finally open and that we can get people here to enjoy the space and the food,” Teo told L.A. TACO. “This space is beautiful; the moment we saw it, we thought it would make a great space for a Sonoratown.”

Inside Sonoratown's 'Friends and Family' opening night. Photo by Janette Villafana for L.A. TACO.

Teo and Jen, owners of Sonoratown, take a moment to celebrate the opening of their new location. Photo by Janette Villafana for L.A. TACO.

To commemorate the restaurant's opening, Teo and Jen hired a local Banda Norteña to play on their outdoor patio while guests enjoyed their tacos. Photo by Janette Villafana for L.A. TACO.

Like its other two locations, the restaurant’s interior has its signature rotulo (hand-painted sign) hand-painted across its turquoise wall. Adorning the other side of the taquería is an exposed brick wall that shows the 106 years that the building has been standing. Photos of Teo and Jen from the years propped up against it. Other images showcase scenery and memories from San Luis Río, Colorado, Sonora, where Teo and his family are from, and the spiritual birthplace of the restaurant.

Opening in Long Beach is unique to Teo and Jen, not just because it’s another link in their homegrown Sonoratown chain, but because the city holds a special place in their hearts. It’s where Teo attended Cal State Long Beach and ultimately met Jen.

“It’s special to us, but also, Long Beach just feels like it’s very supportive of its local businesses, it’s very unpretentious, and the people are amazing,” Jen told L.A. TACO as she finalized details at the restaurant.

The first Sonoratown to grace Los Angeles was Downtown in 2016, which, unbeknownst to them, would be the beginning of their soon-to-expand restaurant dreams. Since then, they have garnered loyal customers. In 2021, they became champions of L.A. TACO's own TACO MADNESS, and shortly after, the business spawned a Mid-City location in mid-2022.

According to Jen, the kitchen at the new location is one of the biggest in all three restaurants, allowing them to do more. And while they don’t have an official bar, they said they will eventually be able to serve cocktails or micheladas when a pending liquor license comes through.

That day, Chuntikis, a local pop-up bar, served six signature Sonora-inspired cocktails, including a "San Luis Rio Colada" with pineapple-flavored Buchanan's Scotch, coconut cream, and Sonoratown's famous "horchata de coco." Other drinks included the mezcal-based "El Toro" and "Correcaminos," which had a Bacanora base.

Serving Sonora-inspired cocktails was the local pop-up bar Chuntikis. Photo by Janette Villafana for L.A. TACO.

Sonoratown's Costilla asada taco features grilled steak topped with avocado salsa, spicy red salsa, and cabbage, all placed on a house-made flour tortilla proudly made with lard. Also featured is their chicken chivichanga (top). Photo by Janette Villafana for L.A. TACO.

Guests will also be able to purchase flour tortillas here, just like at the rest of their other locations. Photo by Janette Villafana for L.A. TACO.

A fresh new menu is displayed with some of Sonoratown's most famous dishes. Photo by Janette Villafana for L.A. TACO.

On Sunday, the tasting menu included their costilla taco, which features perfectly grilled steak topped with avocado salsa, spicy red salsa, and cabbage, all placed on flour tortillas. They were always served with grilled green onion, limón, and sliced rabanos (radishes). On Tuesday, Sonoratown will feature the full menu.

Aside from its flour tortillas, Sonoratown made a name for itself as one of the best taquerías in the country for its emphasis on grilling all its meat on a mesquite grill. The thin and pliable tortillas are stronger than they look, holding a heaping amount of meat without falling apart. Their chivis are filled with seasoned shredded chicken coated in a guisado of custardy Monterrey Jack cheese, mild cheddar, blistered tomatoes, and smokey Anaheim chiles.

Featured is Sonoratown's Costilla taco, which has grilled steak topped with avocado salsa, spicy red salsa, and cabbage, all placed on a flour tortilla. Also featured is their chicken Chivichanga. Photo by Janette Villafana for L.A. TACO.

Guests attending the friends and family were hand-selected by food writer Brian Addison. Photo by Janette Villafana for L.A. TACO.

A look from the front of the restaurant. Photo by Janette Villafana for L.A. TACO.

For Teo and Jen, ensuring their food tastes the same at every location has always been a top priority.

“I had a full-time job before, and I left it so I can fully focus on this,” said Teo as the band prepared to play another song. "I want to ensure all our locations have the same quality. There’s a recipe that we stick to, and we pride ourselves on ensuring that what you taste at our other locations is the same thing you will taste here. Quality control is super important to us.”

The restaurant will open this Tuesday. Teo and Jen are excited about welcoming new and returning customers.

“We feel so excited," Jen said. "I just can’t wait to meet everyone in this neighborhood. When you open a business, nothing is guaranteed, but we’re optimistic, and we hope they like our food.”

Location: 244 E 3rd St, Long Beach, CA 90802