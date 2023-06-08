Social Distortion Frontman and Orange County Punk Icon Mike Ness Diagnosed with Stage One Cancer
Notes of support immediately started to pour in from fans, including positive words from L.A.'s Bad Religion and Mexico's División Minuscula.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from L.A. TACO
Tasting Your Way Through Tijuana’s Vastly Underrated Local Cheese Scene and Where to Find It to Bring Back Home
Great cheeses do not only come from Europe. It's time to shine a light on the history and wide variety of cheeses made locally with raw milk in Baja and available in Tijuana, from a jocoque reminiscent of labneh to hard, chipotle-infused Real del Castillo.
Spot Check: A Chilled 40 Oz. With Caviar-Topped Tamales at a Fine-Dining Restaurant In Downtown
Also, high school students get $2 Baja tacos all summer at a local chain and a thinly sliced al pastor is making its way down the 110 Freeway.
How the Caesar Salad’s Tijuana Origins Became the Border City’s Secret Legacy
The Caesar salad, created in Tijuana by an Italian immigrant during Prohibition in the United States, represents hope that a day’s work could eventually result in your own legacy. As Javier Plascencia, the chef and owner of Caesar's Hotel, tells L.A. TACO, the Caesar salad became an icon of Tijuana "by accident." To this day, the restaurant makes an average of 550 tableside salads every day.
Headlines: McDonald’s Working Conditions Protests Enter 6th Day in East L.A. Following Woman’s Death
Staff at an East L.A. McDonald's continue to strike over working conditions, entering the sixth day of protests following the death of Bertha Montes, a co-worker who was reportedly denied the right to go home when feeling ill, and then died weeks later.
The Five Best Coffee Shops in Tijuana
Tijuana is the third most powerful coffee scene in Mexico, behind Mexico City and Guadalajara. These coffee shops capture the excitement of the emerging scene and specialize in Mexico-grown beans from micro lots and small producers.