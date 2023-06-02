Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look at it closely.

—North Hollywood: A parent-led protest at Saticoy Elementary School in North Hollywood turned violent Friday, with fights breaking out between parents and insults directed at students and parents arriving at school. Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho told Fox 11, "It's a sad morning." A large police presence was at the school in anticipation of the protest by parents of a Pride assembly at the school that includes the reading of a book about diverse and different types of families. "The Great Big Book of Families," the book being read during the assembly at the school, is approved by the district, Carvalho said. Parents opposed to the Pride event created an Instagram page to express displeasure with the move, and calling for parents to keep their kids home from school on Friday. Renato Lira, director of the San Fernando Valley LGBTQ Center, told the Daily News that volunteers with the organization also plan to be at the campus Friday in a show of support for LGBTQ teachers and parents at the school. The concerns expressed by protesting parents has led to accusations of bigotry and intolerance. The tensions intensified this week with news that a small Pride flag that was on display outside a campus classroom was burned sometime during the weekend of May 20-21, prompting a hate crime investigation by police. [City News Service]

—West Hollywood: With a full weekend of WeHo Pride events beginning Friday, street closures have begun in the West Hollywood area to make room for the festivities. Beginning at 7 PM on Thursday, San Vicente Boulevard was closed from Melrose Avenue to Santa Monica Boulevard, with the closure remaining in place through 10 AM Monday. West Hollywood Park has been closed since Monday to accommodate preparations for the weekend-long Pride event. The park is not expected to reopen until 7 PM Wednesday. Parking facilities in the area—the five-story parking structure, the Library Garage, Aquatic and Recreation Center Garage and the Plummer Park South and Robertson lots—will remain closed until Monday. [City News Service]

—Los Angeles: Crime is down in Los Angeles according to a new study. Violent crime is down 10 percent compared to this time last year. Homicides dropped nearly 30 percent and shooting more than 15 percent, according to the LAPD. Despite the recent drop in crime, Mayor Karen Bass and the Los Angeles City Council want to hire more police officers and give them even more money. [ABC 7]

–San Fernando Valley: Here are the two candidates hoping to represent Council District 6. Marisa Alcaraz calls herself "a big policy nerd" and has spent the past ten years working for Councilmember Curren Price's office. The candidate she's going up against, Imelda Padilla, comes from a grassroots organizing background with a focus on environmental justice causes in the San Fernando Valley. Both candidates support expanding the police force as well as an ordinance that bans homelessness near daycares, schools, parks and freeways among other locations. [LAist]

—Cudahy: The Cudahy City Council passed an ordinance that will generally cap rent increases at 3 percent. Landlords will be able to pass up to 50 percent of eligible improvements costs onto tenants. The city council also passed a separate ordinance that strengthens tenant protections. [LA Public Press]

—Los Angeles ranks number two in the country for dog attacks against postal workers. More than 5,000 letter carriers were attacked by dogs while delivering mail last year, 48 of those dog bites occurred in Los Angeles. [CBS News]