Photo Essay

This Santa Clarita Family Farm’s Marigold Fields Light Up L.A.’s Muertos Spirit

During the Dia de Muertos season, Sánchez Produce in Santa Clarita sells thousands of cempasúchiles everyday as locals prepare for annual traditions.

3:21 PM PDT on October 27, 2025

three women and three children pose in front of flowers while wearing outfits celebrating Dia de los Muertos

An entire family poses at Sanchez Produce, honoring Dia de los Muertos traditions. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.

A man smiles while passing a bundle of flowers to a woman
Luis Sánchez hands a hefty bouquet to a customer as a line grows behind her. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.

The Sánchez family has operated their farm, Sánchez Produce, for over 25 years, originally focusing on growing fruits and vegetables before expanding into flower cultivation. 

Two women carry bundles of flowers
Two L.A. TACO supporters transport their bundles of marigolds across the Sánchez farm. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.

About eight years ago, they began experimenting with growing cempasúchiles for their annual fall harvest and Día de Muertos displays which have since become the farm’s biggest attractions.

groups of people mingle within a flower field
There is a sea of orange, traditional marigolds at the Sánchez farm. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.

The inspiration for the flower-growing project came after daughter Nelly Sánchez visited Mexico, where she saw traditional altars and floral arrangements for the first time. That experience inspired her to bring a similar sense of color, memory, and tradition to her family’s farm in Santa Clarita.

an outdoor altar on a table is decorated with flowers
An ofrenda greets customers at the entrance to the Sánchez farm. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.
Two men pose while carrying bundles of flowers
Two men pose while holding large bouquets of marigolds. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.

The first few years were a learning process for the farmers, but the past four years have been met with consistent success, thriving blooms now drawing attention from the local community.

yellow marigolds are fill a field at Sanchez Produce
There are numerous yellow marigolds grown at the farm. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.

The farm is entirely family-run. Nelly and her father, Jesus Sánchez, handle most of the growing process, while her siblings help with harvesting and setup. Mom and Dad remain central to the operation, maintaining its roots as a community and family space. Many friends and neighbors from the area, including long-time locals and friends from Oxnard, also contribute their labor during the harvest season, creating a supportive network around the farm’s activities.

A man picks flowers from the ground
A man holds a bouquet of yellow marigolds while in the field, surrounded by cultivated flowers. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.

Over the years, Nelly’s dedication has helped transform the family’s agricultural space into a vibrant cultural and artistic project, connecting heritage, community, and creativity through their harvest celebrations.

Many orange marigolds fill a field
There is a sea of orange, traditional marigolds at the Sánchez farm. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.
a man sorts flowers on a table beneath a tarp
Luis Sánchez works from behind the table stacked with tons of marigolds. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.
dark pink marigolds are on a table, and a woman is smiling behind the table
Marigolds, whose color variation was produced by the Cempasuchilare, are on display at the family farm. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.

