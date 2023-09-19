While dozens of striking screenwriters and actors held the picket lines down outside of Paramount Pictures on Melrose Avenue on Tuesday morning in Hollywood, D's Tipsy Tacos held down the food line across the street.

In three hours, Ashton Flores, the South L.A.-based taquera behind D's Tipsy, passed out “roughly 100 plates” of tacos, burritos, rice, beans, nachos and quesadillas with her team.

“We have Philly cheesesteak [tacos], which is the main ones that everybody loves,” Flores said, walking L.A. TACO through the menu. “They love them all, but I think top tier is gonna be cheesesteak. You [also] got the jerk chicken, regular chicken, and ground beef.”

Each protein can be made into a taco, burrito, or quesadilla.

The food for this impromptu "taco Tuesday" was provided by Rainn Wilson, the actor, comedian, and podcast host arguably best-known for playing Dwight Schrute on the NBC sitcom The Office, among his many roles.

“Can we make a big round of applause for Rainn Wilson for sponsoring,” a strike captain speaking to an enthusiastic crowd of supporters outside of Paramount Pictures asked, as picketing drew to a close for the day.

The theme of the day's protests was “improv,” according to organizers, a skill that Wilson is well-versed in. Some of the funniest moments on The Office were unscripted.

“Thank you Rainn Wilson for [sponsoring]," the strike captain said, encouraging people to stop off at D’s before returning their picket signs. "Thank you to D from D’s tacos… she wants to get rid of all her food, she’s not trying to take anything back home with her."

Flores told L.A. TACO that Wilson personally reached out to D’s Tipsy Tacos and took care of all the food for the day.

“D’s Tipsy Tacos, can’t go wrong,” Flores said, while clutching a plate of food.

The team behind D’s Tipsy Tacos are no strangers to the picket lines. A strike captain told L.A. TACO that this isn’t the first time that D and her crew have shown up to pass out free tacos to out-of-work actors and writers.

“We're doing it naturally just out of love,” Flores said.

For more than 140 days, screenwriters with the Writers Guild of America (WGA) have been on strike. Tomorrow, on Wednesday, the WGA and the union that represents most of the major film and television studios will reconvene at the bargaining table for the first time since August 18.

“The WGA and AMPTP now have a confirmed schedule to bargain this week, starting on Wednesday,” the WGA said in a message sent to members on Monday, Variety reported. “You might not hear from us in the coming days while we are negotiating, but know that our focus is getting a fair deal for writers as soon as possible. We’ll reach out again when there is something of significance to report.”

Follow D’s Tipsy Tacos on Instagram for more information about pop-ups and catering.