‘The Office’ Star Rainn Wilson Brought Jerk Chicken Tacos to the Picket Lines Outside of Paramount Studios
In three hours, D's Tipsy Tacos and her team passed out “roughly 100 plates” of tacos, burritos, rice, beans, nachos, and quesadillas to striking screenwriters and actors.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from L.A. TACO
Five Common Plants to Avoid When Creating Your Green Spaces in L.A.
Almost every time I visit a property with landscaping issues, the problem starts with bad design: the wrong plants in the wrong place. Here's advice from a third-generation L.A. landscaper and noted taco expert.
Womanizer-Killing Demons and Pulque: A Look Into Horror Nights’ Popular Latino-Inspired Maze
What does it take to bring a culturally accurate "haunted house" to L.A.’s best Halloween attraction at Universal Studios? Hint: Diego Luna, Danny Trejo, and a morbid curiosity for the macabre side of Latin America’s pre-colonizer history.
L.A. TACO Reporter Featured In Smithsonian Museum Exhibit Highlighting The Work of Latina Journalists Throughout History
The exhibit chronicles the historic work of Latina journalists while highlighting their groundbreaking work in advocating for Spanish-speaking communities. L.A. TACO's own Janette Villafana joined two other journalists, Victoria Leandra and Bianca Graulau, who were chosen to represent Latina journalists in the exhibit's "future" section.
Spot Check! Acoustic Punk and Tacos In Compton, Chilaquiles With A Money-Back Guarantee, and Smoked Brisket Banh Mi
If these chilaquiles are not the best you've ever tasted in the U.S., you get 100% your money back. Plus more in our weekly column dedicated to highlighting new restaurants and events worth hitting up!