A video showing dozens of law enforcement officers and at least two Los Angeles firefighters greeting former President Donald Trump at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) is stirring controversy on social media.

“HAPPENING NOW at Los Angeles International Airport,” senior Trump advisor Dan Scavino Jr. tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

On Monday morning, LAist reporter Frank Stoltze retweeted Scavino’s post and noted that members of the Los Angeles Airport Police Department, California Highway Patrol (CHP), and Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) are visible in the video.

With Trump’s Boeing 757 jet parked in the background, the group of local first responders applauds the recently-indicted former president as he emerges from an SUV and begins shaking hands before posing for a giant group photo.

Afterward, uniformed officers with the Los Angeles Airport Police Department and the California Highway Patrol eagerly approach Trump for more photos. Later, two men in Los Angeles firefighters uniforms are seen shaking Trump’s hand and smiling for selfies with the former president.

Social media users criticized the law enforcement officers and firefighters for seemingly endorsing a candidate running for office while in uniform and collecting a tax-payer-funded check.

“Hey @CHP_HQ since when are your officers allowed to do photo ops for political candidates on duty?” One person tweeted.

When asked about the criticism, a Trump spokesperson told Newsweek, "President Trump is the law and order President, and he's the only one who can bring safety and security to all communities."

Here's local law enforcement posing for photos with former President Trump at LAX yesterday. Looks like LAX Airport Police and @CHPsouthern officers plus @LAFD fire personnel. Trump stands accused of 34 felonies in New York plus 31 counts under the Espionage Act. @LAist https://t.co/L2kGEwi4lr — Frank Stoltze (@StoltzeFrankly) July 10, 2023

Trump continues to make public appearances a month after being indicted on 37 criminal counts related to the hoarding of hundreds of classified documents. He pleaded not guilty to the federal charges at a Miami courthouse on June 13.

A day before appearing in Los Angeles, Trump received cheers during a UFC championship event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, when he entered the stadium with UFC founder Dana White.

At the arena, Trump was seen high-fiving fans and chatting with podcaster and UFC commentator Joe Rogan, as well as actor Mark Walhberg and celebrity restaurateur Guy Fieri.

L.A. TACO reached out to the Los Angeles Airport Police, California Highway Patrol, and Los Angeles Fire Department for comment and will update this story if we hear back.