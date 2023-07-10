Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
Log In
Featured

Uniformed Los Angeles Airport Police and Firefighters Take Selfies With Former President Donald Trump at LAX

Social media users criticized the law enforcement officers and firefighters for seemingly endorsing a candidate running for office while in uniform and collecting a tax-payer-funded check.

3:14 PM PDT on July 10, 2023

    A video showing dozens of law enforcement officers and at least two Los Angeles firefighters greeting former President Donald Trump at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) is stirring controversy on social media.

    “HAPPENING NOW at Los Angeles International Airport,” senior Trump advisor Dan Scavino Jr. tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

    On Monday morning, LAist reporter Frank Stoltze retweeted Scavino’s post and noted that members of the Los Angeles Airport Police Department, California Highway Patrol (CHP), and Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) are visible in the video.

    With Trump’s Boeing 757 jet parked in the background, the group of local first responders applauds the recently-indicted former president as he emerges from an SUV and begins shaking hands before posing for a giant group photo.

    Afterward, uniformed officers with the Los Angeles Airport Police Department and the California Highway Patrol eagerly approach Trump for more photos. Later, two men in Los Angeles firefighters uniforms are seen shaking Trump’s hand and smiling for selfies with the former president.

    Social media users criticized the law enforcement officers and firefighters for seemingly endorsing a candidate running for office while in uniform and collecting a tax-payer-funded check.

    “Hey @CHP_HQ since when are your officers allowed to do photo ops for political candidates on duty?” One person tweeted.

    When asked about the criticism, a Trump spokesperson told Newsweek, "President Trump is the law and order President, and he's the only one who can bring safety and security to all communities."

    Trump continues to make public appearances a month after being indicted on 37 criminal counts related to the hoarding of hundreds of classified documents. He pleaded not guilty to the federal charges at a Miami courthouse on June 13.

    A day before appearing in Los Angeles, Trump received cheers during a UFC championship event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, when he entered the stadium with UFC founder Dana White.

    At the arena, Trump was seen high-fiving fans and chatting with podcaster and UFC commentator Joe Rogan, as well as actor Mark Walhberg and celebrity restaurateur Guy Fieri.

    L.A. TACO reached out to the Los Angeles Airport Police, California Highway Patrol, and Los Angeles Fire Department for comment and will update this story if we hear back.

    Thanks for reading!

    Register or log in to continue.

    See all subscription options.
    Lexis-Olivier Ray@ShotOn35mm

    Lexis-Olivier Ray is a housing, justice and culture reporter for L.A. TACO.

    Stay in touch

    Sign up for our free newsletter

    More from L.A. TACO

    Featured

    El Sereno’s Guerrilla Gardeners Sow Native Plants To Resist Gentrification In Developer-Contested Land

    Local activists are hoping to prevent the overdevelopment, gentrification, and displacement that has affected so much of the Eastside and Northeast by prioritizing green spaces and community ownership while centering the natural heritage of the neighborhood: "A lot of us have relationships with those hills that are being saved. They’re our roots, our connection to our home. That connection to the land and connection to home is something we all long for and try to hold onto... "

    July 10, 2023
    Featured

    Four South L.A. Taco Stands Robbed at Gunpoint in the Span of an Hour

    Four taqueros, along with their employees and customers, were robbed at gunpoint last night across South Los Angeles, reports KTLA.

    July 10, 2023
    Featured

    New City Controller Report Finds Over $70 Million in Unspent City Funds

    More than $70 million dollars in city funding has gone unspent for years, and in some cases more than a decade, according to a new report from the Los Angeles City Controller.

    July 7, 2023
    Downey

    Downey Man Arrested For Allegedly Strangling Tijuana Sex Worker to Death at Hong Kong Gentlemen’s Club in Zona Norte

    Bryant Rivera, 30, was arrested around 5:30 A.M. Thursday on one count of femicide at Hotel Cascadas filed against him in the state of Baja California, authorities said. A detention hearing is scheduled Monday in Los Angeles, at which federal prosecutors will ask a judge to keep Rivera behind bars during extradition proceedings.

    July 7, 2023
    See all posts