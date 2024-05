Last week, someone crashed into a wall of the Downtown complex where L.A. TACO's studio is located. The third crash in about a year as far as we can recall.

Which made us wonder? Which is L.A.'s most dangerous street for traffic? The turns you see drivers constantly struggling to just barely make? The intersection where there always seems to be a collision? The ancient freeway entrance that remains a hazard to life as we know it?

Members, please let us know your thoughts below in our comments.