The energy stayed strong with participants of all ages chanting, “Fuck Donald Trump!” Leading up to the rally, online discourse showed how some organizers worked with police and requested names and personal information in a time where government surveillance is being weaponized more than ever before.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators showed up to all the “No Kings” rally on Saturday, October 18, throughout Southern California waving witty signs and driving through Ocean Boulevard honking along the way. This was the second iteration of No Kings Day rallying.

More videos by influential activists clarified these events lean more as rallies than protests, lacking specific demands but opposing authoritarianism. The movement featured more than 2,500 events nationwide.

L.A. TACO staff was out all day in all corners of L.A. County and beyond. Here are our favorite photos.

Downtown Los Angeles ~ By Marina Watanabe

Downtown Los Angeles ~ By Michael Ade Ojo

Kid holding up FUCK TRUMP and NO ICE. Photo by Michael Ade Ojo for L.A. TACO.

Downtown Los Angeles ~ Photo by Jonas March

A scared horse at No Kings. Photo by Jonas March for L.A. TACO.

A limp body at No Kings in Downtown Los Angeles. A scared horse at No Kings. Photo by Jonas March for L.A. TACO.

Driver caught up at No Kings protests. Photo by Jonas March for L.A. TACO.

Lynwood ~ Aisha Wallace Palomares

Venice ~ Hadley Tomicki

Long Beach ~ Javier Cabral

Riverside ~ Ivan Fernandez

