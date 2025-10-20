Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
Featured

Our Favorite Signs and Scenes From No Kings In Venice, Riverside, Long Beach, Lynwood, and DTLA

L.A. TACO rolled deep all around the greater Los Angeles area. Here are our favorite shots, scenes, moments, and more.

4:00 PM PDT on October 20, 2025

Photo by Marina Watanabe for L.A. TACO.

The energy stayed strong with participants of all ages chanting, “Fuck Donald Trump!” Leading up to the rally, online discourse showed how some organizers worked with police and requested names and personal information in a time where government surveillance is being weaponized more than ever before.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators showed up to all the “No Kings” rally on Saturday, October 18, throughout Southern California waving witty signs and driving through Ocean Boulevard honking along the way. This was the second iteration of No Kings Day rallying.

More videos by influential activists clarified these events lean more as rallies than protests, lacking specific demands but opposing authoritarianism. The movement featured more than 2,500 events nationwide.

L.A. TACO staff was out all day in all corners of L.A. County and beyond. Here are our favorite photos.

Downtown Los Angeles ~ By Marina Watanabe

Photo by Marina Watanabe for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Marina Watanabe for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Marina Watanabe for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Marina Watanabe for L.A. TACO.

Downtown Los Angeles ~ By Michael Ade Ojo

Police woman scared at No Kings in October.
Photo by Michael Ade Ojo for L.A. TACO.
Funny No Kings sign.
Photo by Michael Ade Ojo for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Michael Ade Ojo for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Michael Ade Ojo for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Michael Ade Ojo for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Michael Ade Ojo for L.A. TACO.
Kid holding up FUCK TRUMP and NO ICE.
Kid holding up FUCK TRUMP and NO ICE. Photo by Michael Ade Ojo for L.A. TACO.

Downtown Los Angeles ~ Photo by Jonas March

A scared horse at No Kings. Photo by Jonas March for L.A. TACO.
A scared horse at No Kings. Photo by Jonas March for L.A. TACO.
A limp body at No Kings in Downtown Los Angeles. A scared horse at No Kings. Photo by Jonas March for L.A. TACO.
A limp body at No Kings in Downtown Los Angeles. A scared horse at No Kings. Photo by Jonas March for L.A. TACO.
Driver caught up at No Kings protests.
Driver caught up at No Kings protests. Photo by Jonas March for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Jonas March for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Jonas March for L.A. TACO.

Lynwood ~ Aisha Wallace Palomares

Photos by Aisha Wallace-Palomares for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Aisha Wallace-Palomares for L.A. TACO.
Photos by Aisha Wallace-Palomares for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Aisha Wallace-Palomares for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Aisha Wallace-Palomares for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Aisha Wallace-Palomares for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Aisha Wallace-Palomares for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Aisha Wallace-Palomares for L.A. TACO.

Venice ~ Hadley Tomicki

Venice no kings protest.
Photo by Hadley Tomicki for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Hadley Tomicki for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Hadley Tomicki for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Hadley Tomicki for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Hadley Tomicki for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Hadley Tomicki for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Hadley Tomicki for L.A. TACO.

Long Beach ~ Javier Cabral

Photo by Javier Cabral for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Javier Cabral for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Javier Cabral for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Javier Cabral for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Javier Cabral for L.A. TACO.

Riverside ~ Ivan Fernandez

Photo by Ivan Fernandez for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Ivan Fernandez for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Ivan Fernandez for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Ivan Fernandez for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Ivan Fernandez for L.A. TACO.

Share the taco:

Mike Ojo

Michael is a native Angeleno and a photojournalist / professional basketball player. He most recently played in Japan.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

Site News

Statement Regarding LAPD Targeting and Shooting a Less-Lethal Bullet to One of Our Reporters

L.A. TACO remains committed to our street-level journalism. Rubber bullets or police accusing us of being "fake journalists" are not going to stop our award-winning coverage.

October 20, 2025
Crime

EXCLUSIVE: Dash Cam Footage Shows ICE Vehicle Rear-Ending Rams Community Observer In Oxnard

Before detaining community advocate Leonardo, ICE was caught on film rear-ending his truck, and L.A. TACO is sharing the dash cam footage for the first time.

October 20, 2025

Support L.A. TACO

Sports

‘Ohtani The Great’ — Shohei’s Epic Night Gives Me New Hope That The Dodgers Can Still Unite Los Angeles

"Ohtani on his own is giving me reason to believe in the purity of sports as a uniter. I’m just wondering what a World Series parade would look like in a city that’s nearly 50% Latino."

October 18, 2025
Featured

DAILY MEMO: ICE Raids Santa Monica and More

October 17, 2025
Food

A San Pedro Tamal Vendor Was Deported, Then Locals Showed Up To Help Keep The Family’s Business Alive

Janny Kum, a customer of the San Pedro tamal business formerly run by José Medina, said, "It's important that we all help out in any way we can because that's what makes us human."

October 17, 2025
Mexico

Mexican Farmers Shut Down Highways In National Strike, Demanding Better Prices For Their Produce

The dramatic actions—showing farmers at times dumping their limes and avocados—are a direct challenge to president Claudia Sheinbaum's administration, demanding an end to NAFTA flexibilities and other policies that farmers say are destroying their livelihoods.

October 17, 2025
See all posts