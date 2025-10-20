The energy stayed strong with participants of all ages chanting, “Fuck Donald Trump!” Leading up to the rally, online discourse showed how some organizers worked with police and requested names and personal information in a time where government surveillance is being weaponized more than ever before.
Tens of thousands of demonstrators showed up to all the “No Kings” rally on Saturday, October 18, throughout Southern California waving witty signs and driving through Ocean Boulevard honking along the way. This was the second iteration of No Kings Day rallying.
More videos by influential activists clarified these events lean more as rallies than protests, lacking specific demands but opposing authoritarianism. The movement featured more than 2,500 events nationwide.
L.A. TACO staff was out all day in all corners of L.A. County and beyond. Here are our favorite photos.