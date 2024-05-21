We've restocked some of your favorite items and added some great new ones! We plan to continue building our merch program focused on L.A.'s Taco Lifestyle. All of our t-shirts are hand-printed in Los Angeles.

First up on the new list is our beautiful, iconic Neighborhood Roll Call shirt, now available in heather grey. This classic design by legendary L.A. graffiti artist DEFER has been our best-selling t-shirt for years, and this is the first new color ever. What color should we do next?

Our L.A. shirt also has a new colorway, now available in Black. Perfect for visiting any sporting event or every neighborhood of Los Angeles. Even if you already own this shirt in blue or white, you'll need it in black!

Next, people love our beanies, and we've added a new colorway: black on black. This black beanie features a stealth L.A. TACO logo in black to keep you warm at night or just lookin' good.

We also have a new mug, the L.A. TACO Coffee Mug (Bota Edition). Our "bota" design has been a fan favorite for the past couple of years, initially illustrated by Miguel "Tacocidal" Cervantes Jr. during our pandemic-edition, unforgettable TACO MADNESS on IG Live. This is the first version of an actual product you can buy.

Don't miss the L.A. TACO Rolling Tray. It's excellent for legal and medical smokers or people who like putting stuff in a nice tray. It's made of tin, so it's strong and lightweight and features a specially 420 version of our iconic Taco Man character.