Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
We need your help to keep L.A. TACO going
Site News

New In the L.A. TACO Shop

We've restocked some of your favorite items and added some great new ones. If you can't become a member, buying our merchandise is also a great way to support our inclusive street-level journalism! All of our t-shirts are hand-printed in Los Angeles.

10:50 AM PDT on May 21, 2024

We've restocked some of your favorite items and added some great new ones! We plan to continue building our merch program focused on L.A.'s Taco Lifestyle. All of our t-shirts are hand-printed in Los Angeles.

First up on the new list is our beautiful, iconic Neighborhood Roll Call shirt, now available in heather grey. This classic design by legendary L.A. graffiti artist DEFER has been our best-selling t-shirt for years, and this is the first new color ever. What color should we do next?

Our L.A. shirt also has a new colorway, now available in Black. Perfect for visiting any sporting event or every neighborhood of Los Angeles. Even if you already own this shirt in blue or white, you'll need it in black!

Next, people love our beanies, and we've added a new colorway: black on black. This black beanie features a stealth L.A. TACO logo in black to keep you warm at night or just lookin' good.

We also have a new mug, the L.A. TACO Coffee Mug (Bota Edition). Our "bota" design has been a fan favorite for the past couple of years, initially illustrated by Miguel "Tacocidal" Cervantes Jr. during our pandemic-edition, unforgettable TACO MADNESS on IG Live. This is the first version of an actual product you can buy.

Don't miss the L.A. TACO Rolling Tray. It's excellent for legal and medical smokers or people who like putting stuff in a nice tray. It's made of tin, so it's strong and lightweight and features a specially 420 version of our iconic Taco Man character.

Share the taco:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

Taco Members Only

Open Thread: What Is L.A.-Style Food?

What is L.A. food to you? Which cuisines, restaurants, or chefs have defined our city's uniquely good eats? Tell us your thoughts.

May 20, 2024
News

Money Has Run Out for Fruits and Vegetables for Low-Income Californians. Elected Leaders Are Silent.

The fresh food rebate pilot program delivered on its promises, but politicians won’t promise to put it in the budget.

George B. Sanchez-Tello
May 20, 2024
We need your help to keep L.A. TACO going

Save L.A. TACO

News

Protester Whose Testicle Exploded After LAPD Officer Shot Him with ‘Less Lethal’ Firearm Receives $1.5 Million Settlement

Benjamin Montemayor had been protesting on Hollywood Boulevard for several hours on June 2, 2020, when at least 50 police officers descended upon his group and began firing munitions at the crowd, according to his civil rights lawsuit filed in Los Angeles federal court.

May 17, 2024
News

Westlake’s Oldest Gay Bar Set to be Demolished

Opened in the early 1960s, the Silver Platter has long been known as a safe space for immigrant gay and transgender communities in Westlake. The building dates back to the 1920s.

May 17, 2024
See all posts