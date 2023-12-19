Skip to Content
L.A. County to Reestablish $20,000 Reward In Mitrice Richardson’s Disappearance and Death

An exact cause of Richardson's death was never determined, but authorities at the time insisted there was no sign of foul play--a contention challenged by her family, who settled with the county for $900,000 in 2011.

10:51 AM PST on December 19, 2023

A photograph of Mitrice Richardson wutg a blue background

    The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is expected today to re-establish a $20,000 reward offer for information leading to a conviction in the death of Mitrice Richardson, a woman who went missing after being released from the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station in 2009.

    Richardson was released Sept. 17, 2009, from the sheriff's station in Calabasas about 1 a.m. without transportation, a cell phone, or her purse. The 24-year-old Cal State Fullerton graduate had been arrested the previous night when she was unable to pay her $89 bill at Geoffrey's, a Malibu restaurant.

    Deputies also found some marijuana in her car and impounded it.

    After her release, however, Richardson disappeared. Neighbors reported seeing a woman who may have been Richardson sleeping on a porch later that morning, but she was gone by the time deputies arrived. Sheriff's deputies and volunteers mounted extensive air and ground searches, to no avail.

    She remained missing until August 2010, when skeletal remains were found by state rangers searching an abandoned marijuana farm in the unincorporated Monte Nido area, about 30 miles from the sheriff's station. The remains were identified as Richardson, using dental records.

    The Board of Supervisors initially offered a $10,000 reward for information into Richardson's disappearance in 2009, before her remains were found. It was re-established in 2010 and again in 2021.

    The board last year extended the reward again and increased it to $20,000 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for her disappearance and death, but that reward offer expired in October.

    The cities of Malibu and Calabasas still have standing reward offers totaling $20,000 in the case.

    An exact cause of Richardson's death was never determined, but authorities at the time insisted there was no sign of foul play -- a contention challenged by her family.

    Richardson's disappearance led to an outcry by her relatives and others about the actions of sheriff's deputies in their handling of her arrest and release.

    Investigators have said they have found evidence in Richardson's diaries and text messages that she was suffering from bipolar disorder and may have been awake for as many as five nights when she had what appeared to be a mental breakdown on Sept. 16, 2009.

    Her mother, Latice Sutton, contended that authorities should have recognized her daughter's erratic behavior as abnormal and given her a mental-health evaluation. Her father said she should have been placed on a 72-hour psychiatric hold, rather than being released.

    Richardson's family sued the county, and a settlement of roughly
    $900,000 was reached in 2011.

