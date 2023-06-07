Skip to Content
Headlines: McDonald’s Working Conditions Protests Enter 6th Day in East L.A. Following Woman’s Death

Staff at an East L.A. McDonald's continue to strike over working conditions, entering the sixth day of protests following the death of Bertha Montes, a co-worker who was reportedly denied the right to go home when feeling ill, and then died weeks later.

10:03 AM PDT on June 7, 2023

photo: Visual Karsa/Unsplash

By
L.A. TACO

    Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look at it closely.

    East L.A.: Staff at an East L.A. McDonald's continue to strike over working conditions, entering the sixth day of protests following the death of Bertha Montes, a co-worker who was reportedly denied the right to go home when feeling ill, and then died weeks later from an illness. Meanwhile, one East L.A. McDonald's franchisee just held a car show in late May celebrating Chicano culture. [r/LosAngeles/OC Register]

    Glendale: Violent far-right extremists allegedly attacked parents gathered in support of LGBTQ+ Pride Month in front of a Glendale school board meeting on Tuesday evening. The extremists' presence mirrors the efforts of neo-fascist groups like the Proud Boys' recently reported on efforts to influence school boards in California cities like Redlands, which have been recently reported on. It is unclear whether any of the violent demonstrators actually have kids attending the Glendale school, where at least three people were arrested yesterday. [Brennan Murphy/Twitter]

    —Civil rights attorney Alejandra Caraballo accuses police of helping the extremists who attacked LGBTQ+ supporters outside of the Glendale school. [Esqueer/Twitter]

    —Scientists are attempting to zero in on why we haven't been hit with the giant earthquake known as "The Big One" just yet, so far theorizing that the 800-mile San Andreas fault is in a big drought while its tremors may coincide with the water levels of certain lakes. The U.S. Geological Survey estimates a high probability that an earthquake at a magnitude of 6.7 or greater could occur in the next 30 years in the Los Angeles area. [WaPo]

    Alhambra: A one-bedroom, one-bathroom Alhambra apartment said to be located "under a bridge," despite photos showing a residential structure clearly built above a bridge, is selling for $250,000. [USA Today]

    —The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has given the OK to cyclists wanting to ride their bikes on sidewalks. The Board voted unanimously on Tuesday to amend the county’s vehicle and traffic code to allow the use of bicycles on sidewalks in unincorporated areas of the county. [KTLA]

    Long Beach: "Our dream was stolen." Egg Heaven, the tiny-but-mighty breakfast cafe that has been serving Belmont Heights in Long Beach for over 50 years, is now experiencing its second closure since the pandemic amid accusations of deceit, a lack of follow-through, and clashes between the operators, Esperanza Trejo and Rito García, who were promised they could eventually buy the business and its previous owner, Joe Byron, and their landlord, Richard Albert. [Long Beachize]

    L.A. TACO
    L.A. TACO

