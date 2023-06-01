Headlines: Landlords May Soon Have To Install Air Conditioning In All Rental Units, Following City Council Vote
More from L.A. TACO
Spot Check! ‘Voodoo Chicken’ in Hollywood, a Weed-Themed Lucha Party In DTLA, and La Cevicherie Opens in Long Beach
There's also a free banda night in West Adams with asada Crunchwraps and cold micheladas, chowder fries and lobster bisque shots from a Westside truck, and black habanero aguachile in Long Beach.
The Ten Best Tacos Along Metro L.A.’s 720 Rapid Bus Line
Next stop: tacos!
Beloved L.A. Puppet Master Recovers His Three Puppets, Which Were Stolen Along With His Car
All three of Cain Carias' puppets, El Triste, La Smiley, and his Little Mr. E puppet, were in the trunk of his 2003 Red Honda Civic Coupe, which was parked at the corner of Santa Monica and North Heliotrope Dr. before being stolen.
Headlines: Two Stabbed with Screwdriver and Two-Year-Old Child Attacked Near Children’s Playground in Long Beach
A 31-year-old man attacked five people at about noon yesterday in the Belmont Shore area of Long Beach, leaving four, including a two-year-old, with minor injuries. The man was stopped by a police officer who shot him, leaving him non-life threatening injuries.
L.A. City Lawsuit Puts Restrictions On Nevada Company Selling “Ghost Gun” Kits In California
In addition to paying $5 million in civil penalties, Polymer80 is permanently prohibited from selling its "ghost gun" kits in the state without first conducting background checks of buyers and serializing its products. As part of the settlement, the company must pay $4 million in civil penalties, and its two founders must pay an additional $1 million in civil penalties.