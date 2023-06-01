Skip to Content
Headlines: Landlords May Soon Have To Install Air Conditioning In All Rental Units, Following City Council Vote

10:20 AM PDT on June 1, 2023

Phot via Jason Eppink/Flickr.

    —The Los Angeles City Council on Wednesday voted to move forward with a plan to have mandatory air conditioning in all rental units in the city. The council unanimously voted on the plan in an attempt to address increased emergency room visits during heat waves. The motion would require that landlords or property managers install cooling units in rentals. It also calls on the city attorney and L.A.’s housing department to weigh in on options to amend the existing code to require ample cooling appliances in those properties, as well as possible funding sources. There is no date set on when the ordinance will be enforced. [KTLA]

    Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look at it closely.

    —The city of Los Angeles recently wrapped up its first cash assistance program: BigLeap. It provided $1,000 a month to 3,200 low-income families for a year, no strings attached. How did it go for those families? LAist interviewed some and published a report. [LAist]

    Los Angeles County officials will mark the beginning of Pride Month Thursday by raising the Progress Pride Flag over the downtown Hall of Administration -- the first time a Pride flag has flown over a county building. The Board of Supervisors in March approved a resolution by Supervisors Janice Hahn and Lindsey Horvath directing the county's Internal Services Department to raise "the Progress Pride Flag at the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration and Los Angeles County facilities where the American and California flags are displayed during the month of June."

    —North Hollywood: Tensions are continuing to mount at Saticoy Elementary School in North Hollywood, where opposition by some parents to a planned Pride Month assembly on Friday has escalated, and the burning of a small Pride flag that was displayed outside a classroom has led to security concerns. ... The flag was burned sometime over the weekend of May 20-21 and discovered Monday at the campus in the 7800 block of Ethel Avenue. A planter in which the flag had been placed was also broken. ... Los Angeles police were investigating the vandalism as a potential hate crime.

    —June gloom is here to stay until the end of the month. [Jason Meshekow/Twitter]

