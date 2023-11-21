Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
Log In
Featured

Mexican Rock Group Maná Teams Up With Boyle Heights Artist Ernesto Yerena to Donate to Street Vendors in Los Angeles

“Street food vendors are hardworking, entrepreneurial, and make it work with what they have," said Fher Olvera, lead singer of MANÁ to L.A. TACO. "This spirit, esas ganas reminds us of our journey as a band and of the best of Mexico.”

10:11 AM PST on November 21, 2023

Screenshot via: Mana instagram.

    Maná is preparing to perform two sold-out shows at the Forum later this week as part of their historic L.A. residency and in celebration, they will be donating to street vendors in the city of Angels. 

    The beloved band known for hits like “Oye Mi Amor,” and “Rayando el Sol” will be donating an undisclosed amount to local organizations Community Power Collective and the L.A. Street Vendor Campaign to support street vendors who are trying to obtain a legal vending cart approved by the health department. 

    “Street food vendors are hardworking, entrepreneurial, and make it work with what they have," said Fher Olvera, lead singer of MANÁ to L.A. TACO. "This spirit, esas ganas reminds us of our journey as a band and of the best of Mexico.”

    Community Power Collective and L.A. Street Vendor Campaign is a vendor-led campaign that began in 2008 when vendors in Boyle Heights started to speak out against the harassment they were experiencing as vendors. The campaign along with other vendor advocates and supporters in Los Angeles has been a large part of what made vending legal in the state and city. 

    However, vendors have continued to face many challenges even after the legalization of vending. According to the Department of Public Works, only 204 of the estimated 10,000 vendors in Los Angeles have received permits. Now Maná is trying to do their part by helping their raza.

    In addition, Maná is teaming up with L.A.-based artist Ernesto Yerena to create a limited edition screen print featuring the Mexican band. 

    Yerena's work is well known in L.A. and is often colorful and tends to bring political concerns to the front with subject matter that depicts cultural icons, rebels, and everyday people who voice their stance against oppression. 

    The print he is creating for the band will be sold on Hecho Con Ganas's website, and proceeds from the sale will be donated to both organizations. Street vendors involved will also be getting a chance to attend the concert this week.

    “Everywhere we go, MANÁ will continue to support our people and their dreams," said Fher Olvera. “We are proud to support Los Angeles food vendors by helping with the development of these carts that we hope will allow them to work, share our culture, and support their families with dignity and without fear of being criminalized.”

    Already a user?Log in

    Thanks for reading!

    Register to continue

    Become a Member
    Janette Villafana@

    Janette Villafana is a multimedia journalist from Santa Ana, CA who often covers stories that highlight diverse communities, their issues, success, and personal stories.

    Stay in touch

    Sign up for our free newsletter

    More from L.A. TACO

    Pets

    Ten Cases of Mysterious Respiratory Disease in Dogs Confirmed in L.A.

    According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, 10 cases of Atypical Canine Infection Respiratory Disease have been received from veterinarians in the county since Thursday.

    November 21, 2023
    News

    A$AP Rocky’s ‘Assault with a Firearm’ Case Will Likely Go To Trial Next Year

    Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón's office filed charges against the rapper in August 2022 for allegedly shooting A$AP Relli, a high school friend and collaborator, during a “heated” confrontation in Hollywood in 2021.

    November 21, 2023
    Food

    Northgate’s New Mercado González in Costa Mesa Brings More Than 27 Food Vendors Under One Roof

    Here's a look at more than 27 food stands and one fine dining restaurant inside Northgate's brand new Mercado González in Costa Mesa, from Sinaloan-style sushi to quesatacos to a churro legend.

    November 20, 2023
    Featured

    L.A.’s 14 Best Old School Pie Shops

    From a Hawaiian-inspired chocolate haupia pie in Torrance to a tender gourmet cobbler in Pasadena and a traditional apple pie in Van Nuys in between, this is your ultimate guide to pies that have stood the test of time in L.A.

    November 20, 2023
    See all posts