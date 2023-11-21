Maná is preparing to perform two sold-out shows at the Forum later this week as part of their historic L.A. residency and in celebration, they will be donating to street vendors in the city of Angels.

The beloved band known for hits like “Oye Mi Amor,” and “Rayando el Sol” will be donating an undisclosed amount to local organizations Community Power Collective and the L.A. Street Vendor Campaign to support street vendors who are trying to obtain a legal vending cart approved by the health department.

“Street food vendors are hardworking, entrepreneurial, and make it work with what they have," said Fher Olvera, lead singer of MANÁ to L.A. TACO. "This spirit, esas ganas reminds us of our journey as a band and of the best of Mexico.”

Community Power Collective and L.A. Street Vendor Campaign is a vendor-led campaign that began in 2008 when vendors in Boyle Heights started to speak out against the harassment they were experiencing as vendors. The campaign along with other vendor advocates and supporters in Los Angeles has been a large part of what made vending legal in the state and city.

However, vendors have continued to face many challenges even after the legalization of vending. According to the Department of Public Works, only 204 of the estimated 10,000 vendors in Los Angeles have received permits. Now Maná is trying to do their part by helping their raza.

In addition, Maná is teaming up with L.A.-based artist Ernesto Yerena to create a limited edition screen print featuring the Mexican band.

Yerena's work is well known in L.A. and is often colorful and tends to bring political concerns to the front with subject matter that depicts cultural icons, rebels, and everyday people who voice their stance against oppression.

The print he is creating for the band will be sold on Hecho Con Ganas's website, and proceeds from the sale will be donated to both organizations. Street vendors involved will also be getting a chance to attend the concert this week.

“Everywhere we go, MANÁ will continue to support our people and their dreams," said Fher Olvera. “We are proud to support Los Angeles food vendors by helping with the development of these carts that we hope will allow them to work, share our culture, and support their families with dignity and without fear of being criminalized.”