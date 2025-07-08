Dozens of heavily-armed federal police officers, some of them dressed in camouflage and wearing masks, descended on MacArthur Park at around 10:30 this morning.

There were also reports that members of the military were present at the operation.

In a statement posted on X, the Department of Defense Rapid Response said that “U.S. military personnel are on the ground to ensure the safety of federal agents. We will protect federal law enforcement and assist by establishing a security perimeter.”

The federal officers arrived in armored vehicles, trucks, vans, and on horseback.

Shortly after their arrival, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass showed up at the scene.

Upon her arrival, Bass spoke briefly with Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David Kim.

Later, Kim handed the mayor his cellphone. When asked who she was speaking to, Bass responded: “the head of customs.”

Dozens of community members showed up to MacArthur Park to stand up for their neighbors and to tell the feds to “get the fuck out” of the neighborhood. Even before the feds arrived, community activists had put up signs throughout the neighborhood alerting people that ICE was planning on “raiding” MacArthur Park on July 7. While federal agents walked through the park, some businesses in the area locked their doors and closed off their parking lots.

At around 11:17 AM, border patrol agents jumped in a black van and drove west on Wilshire Boulevard, away from MacArthur Park, after being confronted by a crowd of people. A black SUV and two armored vehicles—one with federal officers holding assault rifles standing on the back of the vehicle—followed.

Afterwards, a few LAPD patrol cars drove in the same direction as the feds had.

“Fuck LAPD,” people shouted as they stuck their middle fingers up at the cars, which passed by with their lights and sirens on.