Art

This Long Beach Art Gallery Survived a Drunk Driver. But The Next Threat Could Mean Its End.

Long Beach's Open Gallery owners, Liz Garibaldi and Artos Saucedo, are trying to keep their spirits up but are running low on fumes at this point. In February 2024, a drunk driver rammed into the building—another setback amidst the threat of their landlord possibly putting their space up for sale.

12:56 PM PDT on October 13, 2025

“Purple Chrome Dreams” by Janessa Marquez reflects on lowriding nostalgia that blends tattoo imagery, and 90s symbolic props such as “HOMIES” at the bottom of clear stripper heels that escape the photo and break the 2-D barrier by surrounding the frame with figurines, dice, gemstones, and other bracelet enhancements. The feet tattoos of “SD” with the heel straps continue to up the awe factor of this piece.

Open Gallery in Long Beach showcases various pieces of art. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.
Open Gallery floor room of the gallery with all the photography work currently up.

Arts coverage sponsored by Nikos Constant.

When a drunk driver crashed into Open Gallery on Feb. 24, 2024, everything changed for this Long Beach collective, known for its constant support of the city’s artists, creatives, and visionaries. 

The shows, the music, the gift shop. Everything seemed to be lost amid the shattered glass of an SUV now parked in someone’s apartment, after it just narrowly avoided killing a family. 

It would take a year of renovations, financial strain, displacement, and challenges for the space to bounce back. Owners Liz Garibaldi and Artos Saucedo launched this dream project in 2019, providing a live-work space for screen printers. Over time, the space would expand to become the multi-unit Open Gallery for musicians to play and artists to both work and live.

Despite the sizable setback of having a car come crashing through their business, Garibaldi and Saucedo continue to focus on providing an outlet for the narrow Long Beach art scene. The owners self-fund Open Gallery through a variety of services including screen printing, art consultation, and an artist-focused and newly renovated gift shop and online store. Community support has grown with help from friends that are visual artists and musicians who increase the gallery's reach.

Back section of Open Gallery featuring more work on display.
More photos from other photographers in the exhibition.

Since April 2025, the gift shop has been up and running. Programming for the upcoming year has been reworked. 

But now, they have a new problem: The building owner wants to sell, a potentially devastating blow for their business. As Saucedo says, "Trying to move forward and [it] just threw a wrench in everything we were doing. Stopped everything and now we have to figure it out again."

Both Garibaldi and Saucedo felt a sense of impending doom as they realized what the space could become when they’re forced to leave. That news has not deterred them from looking for answers, though. 

The couple said that they have seen the ups and downs of starting and owning a business—beginning with both seeing their immigrant parents establish their own businesses, then following in their footsteps by founding a clothing brand back in 2013.

Their spirit is keeping them motivated, but they are running on fumes.

Detail close up of photograph by Jimmy Bonks.
An image depicting an industrial, outdoor spiral staircase decorated with graffiti is framed behind a metal fence.
"Señor Suerte" by photographer Jimmy Bonks is on display at Long Beach's Open Gallery. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.

Open Gallery’s current exhibition "Physical Memory,” is their first photography exhibition, curated by Matthew “NORDY” Nordman of One Stop Film Lab

“This exhibition is curated culture that spans a wide variety of genres, techniques and time periods,” Nordy wrote on his Instagram page. “A small piece of the story that is my love letter to photography.”

La Chicanita by photographer Enkrypt. Created from a 35mm film collage and is a celebration of her roots as an Angeleno.
Photographer Jeremy Deputat is displaying iPhone photos that are apart if a 15 year collection of his traveling adventures.


Walking through the gallery, you can feel the growth of Open Gallery. The theme of community speaks from each photo that was selected for the exhibit. Stories of adolescence, gentrification, despair, light, dark, happiness, joy and culture. Images flicker in your mind like scenes in a View-Master as you press the plunger for the next image.

Moments, places, and feelings that come to you while examining the split seconds these talented photographers captured; those components of Los Angeles that make you a passenger, cruising the streets of Los Angeles exploring the busy corridors of MacArthur Park and somehow ending up on Mulholland Drive with your friends overlooking the downtown skyline. You become the passenger on a journey of more than 50 years of original “reels” of photographic experiences.

As Liz and Anthony dip their toes back into running their business, they are exploring interactive attractions to draw more people of all walks of life into their space. There will also be other events centered around bringing the community into the space, so follow their Instagram page @opengallerylb for dates and details before the exhibition comes to a close. 

Despite suffering a tremendous setback, Open Gallery's service to and support of local Long Beach artists is more vital than ever in today's tough political and economic times. In turn, they could use the support of art lovers across Los Angeles. The current exhibit is your chance to come show your love.

Open Art Gallery & Gift Shop ~ 1738 & 1740 E. 7th St. Long Beach, CA 90813

Photos are hung on a wall's art gallery. The center photo depicts an iconic L.A. tunnel in black and white. A black 1967 Chevy Impala car is driving into the tunnel.
Hip-hop photographer Mike Miller is displaying an archival photo from the 1998 N.W.A. 10-year anniversary album cover series. The photo was taken under the departed Sixth Street Bridge near the Los Angeles River. The image features a black 1967 Chevy Impala called “Devil’s Chariot,” built by Mike Lopez. The image of any car driving through the bridge’s entrance is a nostalgic sight tied to many iconic Los Angeles photos. The print, originally seen on the 1997-98 N.W.A. Straight Outta Compton anniversary cover, is now on display as one of Miller’s unique artist prints. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.
A photo is framed on a wall, and the frame is decorated with miscellaneous items like gems. Pictured is the feet of a woman, tucked into clear high heels; one foot has an "S" tattoo, and the other has a "D" tattoo.
A man behind a coffee bar makes a drink.
Since Friday, Sep. 26, Open Gallery has hosted a coffee shop residency with Tommy Ble of Reinne's Place. This is a temporary residency as their location on 4th Street is being renovated. Reinne's Place owner Tommy is serving up Vietnamese and Filipino-inspired coffee. Liz highly recommends having a matcha or coffee as you enjoy the photography exhibition. This is an experiment for future pop-ups available at Open Gallery. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.
The Open Gallery gift shop is depicted; some items for sale are prints, shirts, and mugs.
An art treasure trove that was curated by Liz Garibaldi and focused on artist-based products from locals. The accident pushed back so many projects that are now taking shape. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.

