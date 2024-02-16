Welcome to The Nug Report, which awakens from the ghost of L.A. TACO’s vaults to bring you a detailed look at the latest and greatest in the world of cannabis and other mind-altering substances.

On an unusually warm Friday in January, we met Woody Harrelson's body double of the last 25 years in West Hollywood at one of the only legal cannabis consumption lounges in the country, where we took rips of Lemon Drop out of a fancy gravity bong that nobody knew how to use, in a cabana overlooking a koi pond with tens of thousands of dollars worth of exotic fish in it.

Lemon Drop by LAX Packs is the kind of strain most people think of when they think of a sativa.

It’s mellow and produces a stimulating high at low doses, making it a good strain for folks that are trying to be productive, like us hard-working journalists.

We found that Lemon Drop pairs well with a cappuccino for an extra jolt and makes for a good “first smoke of the day.” Or, if you have the budget, an afternoon lounging with exotic parrots in the back patio of The WOODS, actor and cannabis OG Woody Harrelson’s consumption lounge.

This is why many people who grew up here never leave, and so many people from around the world end up here.

Name: Lemon Drop by LAX Packs is a Los Angeles-based cannabis brand founded in 2018 by a crew of friends from the West Side.

Genetics: Lemon Drop is a cross between Lemon Tree and Gelato 41, according to LAX Packs. The strain comes from the Skunk, Chem Dawg ‘91 and OG Kush lineages that have influenced many of today’s most popular strains.

Type: Sativa Hybrid

Cannabinoids: Lemon Drop comes in at around 30 percent THC but at lower doses we find it to be suitable for day time smoking, if you’re worried that it’s too strong.

Terps: Lemon Drop is high in caryophyllene, limonene and linalool terpenes, giving it a sweet sort of fruity citrus taste.

Effects: Almost across the board, smokers at L.A. TACO describe Lemon Drop as producing an “energetic” and “uplifting” head high, similar to a classic Haze. We found Lemon Drop to be on the more mellow side but at higher doses it can be quite potent and intoxicating. The head high leans more on the giggly, introspective side rather than the more paralyzing world of deep, intense thought.

Ideal setting to blaze it: This is the strain to bust out next time you and a group of like-minded friends are sitting on a blanket in a park. Whether you just want to be silly and listen to yourselves giggle or you’re engaged in thoughtful conversation.

Where to cop: The WOODS West Hollywood, 8271 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046