Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
Weed

The Nug Report: Lemon Drop by LAX Packs

We found that Lemon Drop pairs well with a cappuccino for an extra jolt and makes for a good “first smoke of the day.” Or, if you have the budget, an afternoon lounging with exotic parrots in the back patio of The WOODS, actor and cannabis OG Woody Harrelson’s consumption lounge.

12:33 PM PST on February 16, 2024

Two frosty looking nugs of Lemon Drop sit on top of a plastic container.
Photo by Lexis-Olivier Ray for L.A. TACO|

Two frosty looking nugs of Lemon Drop sit on top of a plastic container.

    Welcome to The Nug Report, which awakens from the ghost of L.A. TACO’s vaults to bring you a detailed look at the latest and greatest in the world of cannabis and other mind-altering substances.

    On an unusually warm Friday in January, we met Woody Harrelson's body double of the last 25 years in West Hollywood at one of the only legal cannabis consumption lounges in the country, where we took rips of Lemon Drop out of a fancy gravity bong that nobody knew how to use, in a cabana overlooking a koi pond with tens of thousands of dollars worth of exotic fish in it.

    Lemon Drop by LAX Packs is the kind of strain most people think of when they think of a sativa.

    It’s mellow and produces a stimulating high at low doses, making it a good strain for folks that are trying to be productive, like us hard-working journalists.

    We found that Lemon Drop pairs well with a cappuccino for an extra jolt and makes for a good “first smoke of the day.” Or, if you have the budget, an afternoon lounging with exotic parrots in the back patio of The WOODS, actor and cannabis OG Woody Harrelson’s consumption lounge.

    This is why many people who grew up here never leave, and so many people from around the world end up here.

    Name: Lemon Drop by LAX Packs is a Los Angeles-based cannabis brand founded in 2018 by a crew of friends from the West Side.

    Genetics: Lemon Drop is a cross between Lemon Tree and Gelato 41, according to LAX Packs. The strain comes from the Skunk, Chem Dawg ‘91 and OG Kush lineages that have influenced many of today’s most popular strains. 

    Type: Sativa Hybrid

    Cannabinoids: Lemon Drop comes in at around 30 percent THC but at lower doses we find it to be suitable for day time smoking, if you’re worried that it’s too strong.

    Terps: Lemon Drop is high in caryophyllene, limonene and linalool terpenes, giving it a sweet sort of fruity citrus taste.

    Effects: Almost across the board, smokers at L.A. TACO describe Lemon Drop as producing an “energetic” and “uplifting” head high, similar to a classic Haze. We found Lemon Drop to be on the more mellow side but at higher doses it can be quite potent and intoxicating. The head high leans more on the giggly, introspective side rather than the more paralyzing world of deep, intense thought.

    Ideal setting to blaze it: This is the strain to bust out next time you and a group of like-minded friends are sitting on a blanket in a park. Whether you just want to be silly and listen to yourselves giggle or you’re engaged in thoughtful conversation.

    Where to cop: The WOODS West Hollywood, 8271 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046

    Already a user?Log in

    Thanks for reading!

    Register to continue

    Become a Member
    Lexis-Olivier Ray@ShotOn35mm

    Lexis-Olivier Ray is a housing, justice and culture reporter for L.A. TACO.

    Read More:

    Stay in touch

    Sign up for our free newsletter

    More from L.A. TACO

    Long Beach

    Long Beach’s 100-Year-Old Bar Goes Through More Than 450 Pickled Eggs a Day

    "This place is a church, everyone respects this place."

    February 16, 2024
    Food

    Five Street Vendors By L.A. Metro Stations That Feed Their Public Transit Community

    Where to find L.A.'s best street food vendors cooking for their community in transit, from the realest pad thai in the city to Puebla-style picaditas in Boyle Heights. All accessible by L.A. Metro.

    February 15, 2024
    Tacos

    The 5 Best Tacos in Compton

    Driving down Compton's Atlantic Boulevard can be hypnotizing, with its abundance of trucks cooking gems like a taco de labio, requeson-filled tacos dorados, and famous birria de chivo.

    February 14, 2024
    See all posts