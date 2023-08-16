Brown Soul Brewing Co. has opened its doors as the first and only Latino-owned brewery in South Gate. It's ready to introduce the city and the greater Southeast L.A. area to craft beer and a seasonal, seafood-based drinking menu.

With a state-of-the-art brewing system manufactured by the coveted SS Brewtech, a fully furnished kitchen, and a dining space, L.A.’s latest brewery aims to be the new place to kick it, eat, and drink on Tweedy Mile.

Partners Dora Mejia, Noe Tellez, Hugo Sanchez, and Victor Zamudio describe their more than two-year-long experience in opening the brewery as a roller coaster ride made possible only by the help of their community.

Head Brewer Noe Tellez arranging tasting glasses. Photo by Elmer Argueta for L.A. TACO.

Inside Brown Soul Brewing. Photo by Elmer Argueta for L.A. TACO.

“What’s allowed us to be successful in this endeavor is the support of our community, from our contractors–who I would call allies–to our electricians and manufacturers that built every table in this same space,’’ says Zamudio.

He hopes their perseverance in the name of sharing good brews serves as inspiration for others who are considering taking a risk and investing into their own neighborhoods.

“We want to be that North Star and show people that if we could do it, then they can too,” he says.

Passionfruit Agua Fresca made by Dora Mejia. Photo by Elmer Argueta for L.A. TACO.

From left to right, Neblina Belgian Grissete, First Batch Amber Ale, Lighter Shade Brown Ale. Photo by Elmer Argueta for L.A. TACO.

As residents of the city and the greater southeast area, their intention is to create a space that brings flavors and experiences that would otherwise only be found in more affluent neighborhoods.

“We’re not just a group of owners that came here to make money. We're invested in this community,” says Tellez. “We're here doing the work, grinding.”

The menu is anchored around Hugo’s professional culinary experience and Dora’s flare for authentic, Jalisco-style mariscos. While the menu is seasonal, it currently consists of roasted beet and smoked salmon with scallop tostadas; fresh shrimp ceviche; shrimp, fish, and ribeye tacos; a Wagyu beef burger, and a fish sandwich, both served on bread from Bread Lounge. All menu items in Hugo's words “use quality ingredients [and are] made right.”

Roasted Citrus Beet Tostada served on avocado mouse topped with shaved Marcona almonds and cilantro micro greens. Photo by Elmer Argueta for L.A. TACO.

Smoked Salmon and Scallops tostada topped with salsa macha, salmon roe, and cilantro greens. Photo by Elmer Argueta for L.A. TACO.

The culinary duo aims to bring a refreshing yet refined approach to the menu offerings, with an emphasis on quality ingredients that don’t require any overpowering seasoning. Their ultimate goal is to introduce new and elevated flavors to the community without requiring them to travel many miles to do so.

Head brewer Noe Tellez cut his teeth in the amateur craft brewing scene, winning multiple awards that landed him a role at Angry Horse Brewery in Montebello. However, his time there was cut short due to a conflicting work schedule.

Beer-Battered fish taco served on nixtamalized tortillas and chipotle mayo. Photo by Elmer Argueta for L.A. TACO.

Shrimp ceviche served with house-made tostadas. Photo by Elmer Argueta for L.A. TACO.

Now Tellez brings his expertise to South Gate, where he’s steering a classic Mexican lager brewed with corn, aptly named “Quiero Maiz,” and a West Coast IPA made with Simcoe and Mosaic hops named “Lupulosa.”

He’s also brewing up a delicately crafted Belgian-style Grisette named “Neblina” using European-style ingredients, including French hops and spelt grain. Other beers on the menu include “First Batch.” a crisp and flavorful amber ale, “La Doradita,” a German-style Kolsch; and “Lighter Shade,” an English-style Brown Ale; all poured out of taps using C02 and nitrogen. Tellez says this allows for a thick and heady pour, adding a depth of texture similar to a nitro-cold brewed coffee.

Ribeye Taco, served on Mejorada flour tortillas, and chorizo beans. Photo by Elmer Argueta for L.A. TACO.

Wagyu Smash burger served on Bread Lounge brioche bread, toped with house fermented pickles and secret sauce. Photo by Elmer Argueta for L.A. TACO.

While still in the experimental R&D phase, Brown Soul patrons will be delighted to find alternative fermented beverages with no or low alcohol on the menu in the near future.

With dreams of one day expanding its footprint into other cities, Brown Soul’s current focus is to provide the best possible experience for its customers while helping inject new life into the Tweedy Mile.

Brown Soul Brewing Co. is open Friday & Saturday from 4-10 pm and Sundays from 12-6 pm. They plan to extend their operating hours in the near future. To keep up to date, follow them at @brownsoulbrewingco on Instagram.