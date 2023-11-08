Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
Log In
News

LAPD SWAT Deploys Robot Police Dog During Standoff With Man Sleeping Next to BB Gun

Early media reports and a tweet from the LAPD suggested that the man on the bus had a “firearm” at his feet. However, this afternoon, an LAPD spokesperson confirmed with L.A. TACO that only a “BB gun” was recovered from the scene.

3:53 PM PST on November 8, 2023

photo via Boston Dynamics/Instagram|

photo via Boston Dynamics/Instagram

    Early Wednesday morning, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) deployed their recently acquired $278,000 robot police dog during a standoff with a man believed to be armed, who reportedly fell asleep on a bus in Hollywood.

    Officers were sent to the area of Western and Melrose avenues just before 4 AM, according to LAPD Spokesperson Drake Madison, in response to a “man with a gun radio call.” 

    Early media reports and a tweet from the LAPD suggested that the man on the bus had a “firearm” at his feet. However, this afternoon, LAPD Spokesperson Drake Madison confirmed with L.A. TACO that only a “BB gun” was recovered from the scene.

    The man was taken into custody at about 6:30 AM, and no injuries were reported, police said. His name was not immediately available.

    This is at least the second time the LAPD has used their robot police dog during a standoff between SWAT and a barricaded suspect. 

    In August, SWAT deployed the robot police dog while trying to bring a man who was holed up in a stairwell in a Koreatown strip mall into custody. Coincidentally, the suspect was also believed to be armed with a firearm that turned out to be an airsoft gun. 

    City News Service contributed to this report.

    Lexis-Olivier Ray@ShotOn35mm

    Lexis-Olivier Ray is a housing, justice and culture reporter for L.A. TACO.

    Read More:

    Stay in touch

    Sign up for our free newsletter

    More from L.A. TACO

    News

    Cudahy Becomes the First Los Angeles City to Stand in Solidarity With Palestine 

    “The City of Cudahy takes seriously the entreaty of 'Never Again,' and that the historical memory of the Holocaust means fighting ethnic cleansing and apartheid everywhere,” the city council continued.

    November 8, 2023
    West Hollywood

    English Bulldog Stolen from Owner at Gunpoint in West Hollywood

    The dog's owner, Justin Garcia, was walking his bulldog named Capone, and while he went to retrieve belongings from his car, the suspects got out of their vehicle and confronted him at gunpoint.

    November 7, 2023
    Crime

    Two SoCal Men Charged with Using Darknet to Sell Meth and Fentanyl

    In their plea agreements, co-conspirators Srinivasan and Ta admitted that their drug trafficking activities caused the death of three individuals and that they sold fentanyl-laced pills to two others who died of drug overdoses soon thereafter.

    November 7, 2023
    News

    No Arrests Made In Death of 69-Year-Old Jewish Man Who Died After Dueling Protests In Thousand Oaks

    Ventura County Medical Examiner Dr. Christopher Young told reporters that 69-year-old Paul Kessler had injuries to his head and facial area, including non-lethal bruising on the left side of his face that would be consistent with being struck.

    November 7, 2023
    See all posts