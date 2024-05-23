Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
We need your help to keep L.A. TACO going
News

LAPD Officer Released on $30,000 Bond Following Arrest For Assault With a Deadly Weapon

A day after the incident the LAPD said in a statement that they were prompted to respond to the 8600 block of Belford Avenue after “a community member generated a radio call of an Assault with a Deadly Weapon.” Police later identified the suspect as “off-duty Officer Richard Podkowski.”

1:56 PM PDT on May 23, 2024

an LAPD squad car on the street with it's passenger side door open.
via Vapi Photographie

LAPD officer Richard Podkowski, 28, was booked for assault with a deadly weapon on May 21, according to jail records and a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

Early Tuesday morning, Podkowski was arrested and transported to an LAPD jail. He was released on $30,000 bond that same day.

A day after the incident the LAPD said in a statement that they were prompted to respond to the 8600 block of Belford Avenue after “a community member generated a radio call of an Assault with a Deadly Weapon.” Police later identified the suspect as “off-duty Officer Richard Podkowski.”

Investigators booked Podkowski on California Penal Code Section 245 – Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

The Los Angeles Times reported that an LAPD spokesperson has confirmed that, “no one was hospitalized because of the incident.” But the spokesperson “declined to discuss the type of weapon used or the circumstances of the assault.”

Podkowski joined the LAPD in 2018 and is assigned to the department’s West Bureau, according to a recent LAPD roster. Recently, he was involved with an investigation centered on a celebrity photographer accused of sexual assault, according to a tweet from the Los Angeles Police Protective League (LAPPL).

On Wednesday the department said that Podkowski is currently “on administrative leave.”

A screenshot from WatchTheWatchers.com shows Richard Podkowsk in a black suit, white shirt and black tie. The screenshot also includes Podkowski's serial number, email, ethnicity, gender, division rank and year of hire. Additionally it also shows how much Podkowski was paid in 2022.

In February of 2021, cop-watcher and citizen journalist, William Gude (AKA Film The Police), filed a complaint for “biased policing,” “obstruction/intimidation,” and “illegal search,” after he caught Podkowski and other LAPD officers allegedly “illegally detaining and searching” multiple detainees in Hollywood.

After completing an “investigation” into the matter, the LAPD said in an official determination letter shared with L.A. TACO that two allegations that Gude made against Podkowski and officers involved in the incident, were “unfounded.” 

However, the department agreed with Gude that Podkowski “engaged in obstruction and intimidation” and said that his “actions could have been different,” according to the letter.

Podkowski’s next court date is currently scheduled for June 11.

Share the taco:

Lexis-Olivier Ray@ShotOn35mm

Lexis-Olivier Ray is a housing, justice and culture reporter for L.A. TACO.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

Taco Members Only

Downtown’s Aguascalientes-Style ‘Flying Gorditas’ Sell Out On The Street In Three Hours

The family behind this stand also owns a Mexican chile and spice import company , so their guisados taste remarkably fresh. Their gorditas have been so popular that they are opening a brick and mortar restaurant in East L.A. this Saturday.

May 23, 2024
Food

This Peruvian Street-Style Fried Chicken Inside a 30-Year-Old Taquería Is the Valley’s Best-Kept Secret

“I'm very proud of bringing our food, Peruvian food, and the acceptance from our Mexican brothers,” says chef Omar Zavala, who is from Peru and took over Taqueria Juanito's with his wife, Carmen, five years ago.

May 22, 2024
We need your help to keep L.A. TACO going

Save L.A. TACO

Site News

New In the L.A. TACO Shop

We've restocked some of your favorite items and added some great new ones. If you can't become a member, buying our merchandise is also a great way to support our inclusive street-level journalism! All of our t-shirts are hand-printed in Los Angeles.

May 21, 2024
Taco Members Only

Open Thread: What Is L.A.-Style Food?

What is L.A. food to you? Which cuisines, restaurants, or chefs have defined our city's uniquely good eats? Tell us your thoughts.

May 20, 2024
See all posts