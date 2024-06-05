Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
We need your help to keep L.A. TACO going
News

LAPD Buys Its K9s From Breeder That Shares The Name of Hitler’s Bunker

Each canine ranges in price from $9,800 for a “single purpose detection dog” to nearly $13,000 for a “dual purpose police service dog” of European descent, before tax. The specially trained dogs come with names such as Diesel, Rico, and Benny.

5:53 PM PDT on June 4, 2024

Photo via LAPD video on Youtube.

Photo via LAPD video on Youtube.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles City Council rejected a donation to cover two police K9s sourced from a Jurupa Valley breeder that shares the same name as Adolf Hitler’s World War II bunker complex.

“I don't have a problem with donating dogs to the police,” Councilman Bob Blumenfield said at Tuesday's meeting. “That's not an issue. But what I'm concerned about is that this company called the Adlerhorst International, is the name of the Nazi bunker used by Adolf Hitler during World War II.''

Adlerhorst, which means “Eagle's Nest'' in German, was a World War II bunker complex built to hide Hilter in the Bavarian Alps. The location also served as Hitler's command post.

The council member said he searched online to see if the company’s name might possibly have another meaning, but couldn’t find anything. 

“To me, it feels like it's a glorification of the Nazis and Hitler,” Blumenfield added. “I don't know that's the intent of this company, but in reality, it's a creepy name that shouldn't really be associated with a company like this. They've had plenty of time to deal with it and I can't support doing business with a company that's glorifying Hitler's bunker.”

According to invoices obtained by L.A. TACO through a public records request, LAPD’s Metropolitan Division K9 unit has done more than $150,000 in business with Adlerhorst International in the last five years.

Each canine ranges in price from $9,800 for a “single purpose detection dog” to nearly $13,000 for a “dual purpose police service dog” of European descent, before tax. The specially trained dogs come with names such as Diesel, Rico, and Benny.

A spokesperson for Councilmember Blumenfield did not respond to L.A. TACO's request for comment sent via email.

According to a memo from the commanding officer of the LAPD’s Metropolitan Division, “the current [LAPD] budget does not allocate any funding towards the purchase of police service dogs.”

The Los Angeles Police Foundation, a non-profit independent from the LAPD, offered to cover the cost of two canines from Adlerhorst International, valued at over $26,000. According to the department, the two dogs would replace another pair who retired out of the program.

On Tuesday, the City Council rejected that proposal and sent the matter back to the Public Safety Committee. 

“This company is a company that is glorifying Hitler's bunker, and it's a company that is dealing with German Shepherds, of which there's all that history with the Holocaust,'' Blumenfield said on Tuesday.

Vice News previously reported that David Reaver, the founder of Adlerhorst International LLC., had been sued multiple times for alleged injuries caused by the dogs from his company. Reaver has denied allegations of racism in the past, saying the company's name comes from a German kennel where he bought a dog in the 1960s. He launched his company in 1976.

City News Service contributed to this report. 

Share the taco:

Lexis-Olivier Ray@ShotOn35mm

Lexis-Olivier Ray is a housing, justice and culture reporter for L.A. TACO.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

Highland Park

With Over 100 Non-Alcoholic Beverages and 3,000 Rare Records, ‘De La Playa’ Opens In Highland Park

“There are enough alcoholic bars in the neighborhood; we just wanted to create an alternative space for people to listen to music and chill,” says one of the three co-owners who are also respected local D.J.s. born and raised in L.A.

June 4, 2024
News

Thousands Line Up at L.A.’s Mexican Consulate To Cast Their Historic Vote for Mexico’s First Woman President

The insufficient availability of forms was just one of many issues voters faced on Sunday. No portable restrooms were available, and many people had to wait over five hours to vote.

June 3, 2024
Taco Members Only

What To Eat In L.A. This Weekend: Wet-Aged Korean Pork Belly, Mushroom Wellington, and Stretchy Turkish Ice Cream

Plus, Slutty Vegan burgers arrive from Atlanta, mini mapo tofu bowls, an ice cream party, and a South Bay cafe staffed by adults with developmental disabilities.

May 31, 2024
See all posts