Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell appeared to suggest that the LAPD would not enforce the mask bans on federal agents as laid out in SB 805 and SB 627.

“The reality of one armed agency approaching another armed agency to create conflict over something that would be a misdemeanor at best or an infraction it doesn't make any sense. It's not a good public policy decision and it wasn't well thought out in my opinion,” said McDonnell during a press conference about the release of 2025 citywide crime data on Thursday.

McDonnell responded to a question from a Spectrum News reporter, who first reported on this clip and shared to Instagram, reporting that Chief McDonnell won’t enforce the mask ban.

“We are in line with our federal partners on everything, except immigration enforcement,” added McDonnell.

McDonnell expressed frustration regarding the way that immigration enforcement has been conducted in Los Angeles and across the country. He added that it was sad to see that the relationship between the LAPD and the immigrant communities threatened and intends to work hard to rebuild those relationships.

The state of California passed legislation last year that would ban federal law enforcement from using masks when they are conducting their duties, except in specific circumstances. The bill was sponsored by Senator Scott Wiener.

Senator Scott Weiner California State Senate

“The No Secret Police Act was crafted to hold ICE accountable without the need for local law enforcement to get involved. The main enforcement mechanism is the civil liability the law creates for officers who violate people’s rights while illegally hiding their faces with masks,” said Senator Wiener in a statement to L.A. TACO.

"People can file these suits against ICE officers even if the LA police chief decides he doesn’t want to bother to enforce the law. The video and photographic evidence of these enforcement actions that Californians have been collecting for months will allow them to do just that,” said the senator.

Another piece of legislation requires federal agents to clearly identify themselves. This piece of legislation was brought forward by Senator Sasha Renée Perez.

In a statement to LA Taco, Senator Perez said, “LAPD Chief McDonnell’s apparent decision to not enforce California’s SB 627, the No Secret Police Act, by stating it ‘does not make sense’ is alarming and signals a disregard for his legal obligation to uphold our state laws."

"A police chief does not get to pick and choose which laws will be enforced and which will go ignored. This stance squarely contradicts the Chief’s own claim at the same press conference that public safety is the government’s foremost responsibility and, without it, everything else fails."

“Chief McDonnell must clarify his position and restate his commitment to enforcing the law, including duly passed laws like SB 627 and SB 805, the No Vigilantes Act, which are designed to protect public safety and hold law enforcement accountable to the public,” said the senator.

Senator Sasha Renée Pérez. California State Senate

Both pieces of legislation are currently being reviewed in court.

L.A.TACO reached out to LAPD for further comment and clarification. A public information officer told L.A. TACO, “the comment will stand on its own.” When asked for further clarification on the department's stance in regard to enforcing the mask ban, we were referred to submit an e-mail inquiry.

L.A. TACO will update this article if we hear back.