Land Back: Over 500 Acres of Ancestral Territory in North L.A. Returned to Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians
The Tribe’s history is deeply interwoven into L.A. County and beyond. Its land once spanned more than 1.5 million acres, extending from the Antelope Valley to the Pacific Ocean. By 1900, the Tribe was rendered “landless,” with their territory reduced to zero through unjust land dispossession by the United States.
