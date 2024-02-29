We Are Almost At Our Goal! Become a Member of L.A. TACO Now!
The Six Best Tacos Along Metro’s C Line, From Norwalk to El Segundo
One of our favorite pastimes in L.A. is searching for great tacos. What better way to do it while zipping along on Metro's C line (formerly known as the green line)?
Ten (Mostly) Recognizable ‘Repo Man’ Locations You Can Visit 40 Years Later
The original film somehow managed to cohesively fuse weathered, jaded repo men, L.A.’s burgeoning punk scene, UFO cultists, generically-labeled food items, and nuclear proliferation into a dark comedy that is both a product of its time and yet feels somewhat timeless.
Burglar Steals Safe From East Hollywood Mexican Restaurant, Runs Up $80,000 In Damages and Stolen Gear
The burglar was wearing a white hoodie and spray-painted the lens of the security cameras. Insurance will only cover $20,000. The owner of El Zarape Melrose says he doesn’t know if this was personal or just a delinquent act by a stranger: “I’m sad, I don’t know how I’m going to do it.”
Baldwin Park Rapper Lefty Gunplay is Playin’ for Keeps
With witty lyrics, Holladay experiments with storytelling of his times in prison and on the gritty streets of the San Gabriel Valley. He is one of the biggest names in the new L.A. rap scene and the conversation about being one of this generation's biggest Latino rappers.