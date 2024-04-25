At L.A. TACO, we love collaborating with local businesses, brands, and companies. We enhance their visibility among our core L.A. community and connect them directly with our readers, members, and loyal, in-the-know followers worldwide.

So we’ve crafted a sponsorship offering that we feel greatly benefits your business, no matter its size.

When your company sponsors L.A. TACO at the current $495 annual rate, you receive a variety of quick and cost-effective benefits. For far less than what we price our traditional advertisements and social media mentions at.

These Benefits Include

**Your listing in our Small Business Directory is a public compendium of businesses supporting our independent local journalism. A mention in our directory helps boost your SEO, and our members use it to find trusted companies they love to support.

**One promotional post on our @LATACO Instagram page, currently followed by 142,000 fans of our L.A. coverage (and counting).

**2 Instagram Story re-posts of your original post, promoting an aspect of your business you wish to share with the community.

**1 post on L.A. TACO’s Facebook announcing your collaboration with our company.

Are you ready to collaborate with L.A. TACO today? Let’s do this!

We can also work with you to tailor unique packages to your business, including offering our readers and members perks to more traffic, deals, messaging, promotions, and special offers. Interested? Just email info@lataco.com.

We also love working with corporate advertisers on more significant campaigns. We’ve worked on different activations with Xbox, Bud Light, L.A. Metro, Northgate Market, Airbnb, Golden Road Brewing, and many more.

Contact us if you’d like to learn more. Thanks for supporting our street-level independent journalism.