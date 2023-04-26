Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely.

—What are some local L.A. businesses you boycott and why? A thread posted on Reddit yesterday now has over 500 responses answering the question, with users chiming in. A few famous L.A. eating and drinking destinations made the list, including Blue Bottle Coffee (because they are now owned by Nestle), Prince Street Pizza for allegedly being racist, and even a taquería. [Reddit/rAskLosAngeles]

—East L.A.: A mistrial was declared Tuesday in a civil case involving Jonathon Rojas and Nikolis Perez, two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies who shot and killed Anthony Vargas, an East L.A. man who was struck multiple times in the back at the Nueva Maravilla Housing Projects in 2018 while returning home from a party. [ABC]

—Mid-Wilshire: A mother and her six-year-old daughter were struck by a truck driver in a crosswalk on Tuesday morning on their way to the local elementary school. The driver crashed into a nearby building while the mother, believed to be in her mid-30s, was killed and her daughter hospitalized. [CBS]

—Arizona's Democratic governor Katie Hobbs vetoed a bill that would have allowed an informal network of home cooks to sell perishable food legally, drawing" a ferocious culinary and cultural backlash from the Capitol to kitchens across Arizona." [NYT]

—Microsoft has reportedly removed a folder with headshots of LAPD officers and staff that are all public record for "violating terms of service." [Benjamin Camacho/Twitter]

—Culver City: Mayor Albert Vega and two colleagues voted to eliminate a protected bus and biking lane to add more car lanes in an effort to improve traffic. The Mayor's decision faced opposition from numerous local and civic organizations. [Bike Culver City]

—Astral Tequila has constructed ten homes in Jalisco through The Adobe Brick Project that creates two upcycled bricks from agave for every bottle sold. [Sustainable Brands]