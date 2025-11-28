Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Art

L.A. TACO Mix Series: Liquid Earth

Originally from La Mirada, and currently operating out of both coasts and beyond, this DJ has built his reputation on legendary sets that evolve as they build, creating an entirely new world on the floor.

11:30 AM PST on November 28, 2025

The latest edition of L.A. TACO's "Mix Series" comes from a talent who bridges two worlds that we care deeply about: the global underground and the corner taco cart.

Liquid Earth, a producer and DJ known for slippery, psychedelic house with an underground California spirit baked into every groove, has been shaping dance-floors from L.A. to Berlin for the past decade.

Originally from La Mirada, and currently operating out of both coasts and beyond, he has built his reputation on legendary sets that evolve as they build, creating an entirely new world on the floor.

Playing the world's most respected festivals and clubs, Liquid Earth has come a long way from his roots, while always maintaining his connection to Los Angeles and its culture, and naturally, tacos.

Taylor's productions, released on labels like Kalahari Oyster Cult and TerraFirm, come from the same universe as his live performances: elastic, funky, and hypnotic, but always with the reminder that you're at a party and good times are mandatory.

For this edition, Liquid Earth sent us something special: a slice of a live set recorded in London earlier this year.

In his own words, “It seems surreal that my two longest-standing passions collide. That is, of course, eating street tacos and playing records. The mix was clipped from a live set in London earlier this year. The first hour of which was spent opening up the club. I hope you enjoy the journey of sultry house tunes. Maybe have a Michelada while you wait,” the artist recommends.

It’s an hour that glows with early-evening patience and low-end intention. The kind of music that makes the room feel like it’s stretching, cracking, and deciding what kind of trouble it wants to get into tonight.

Throw this on, crack a Michelada, and let Liquid Earth guide you through a slow-burning trip worthy of a foggy London booth, but with just the right amount of sunny Los Angeles vibes.

Share the taco:

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

Art

All-Indigenous Art Exhibit in San Pedro Celebrates Native Women as Knowledge-Keepers

One of the artists featured, Eve-Lauryn Little Shell LaFountain, created a nude self-portrait of her first pregnancy, juxtaposed with ledger paper. The show addresses colonialism’s impact, motherhood, and the crisis of “Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women” (MMIW), while also celebrating individual stories of resilience and survival. 

November 26, 2025
Film

‘Courage’ By Eric Hernandez Is ‘Not a Cowboys and Indians’ Film

San Gabriel Valley-raised celebrated hoop dancer and director Eric Michael Hernandez honors his Mexican-Lumbee upbringing in his new film "Courage."

November 26, 2025

Support L.A. TACO

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Weed

Can a Tax Break Revive L.A.’s ‘Dying’ Cannabis Market?

Today is another tough Green Wednesday for California's legal dispensaries, which continue to struggle against unregulated operators that face none of the burdens of taxes, licenses, costly compliance, or community-benefit mandates.

November 26, 2025
Featured

DAILY MEMO: In Absence of Border Patrol, ICE and HSI Step Up to Take Its Place

We're seeing a new strategy taking effect. In the absence of Border Patrol, ICE has stepped up its patrolling, profiling, and stops. This could be due to the news last month that the administration changed out ICE leadership, effectively putting Border Patrol agents in charge of ICE. Today, we saw ICE stopping several vehicles and people on bikes, as well as continuing with their targeted attacks.

November 25, 2025
Food

Your Favorite Jumbo’s Clown Room Dancer’s Favorite Meal

Once the Jumbo’s pizza oven disappeared and the poles showed up, its legacy as an adult entertainment hub for off-duty chefs, line cooks, celebrities in the food world looking to blow off steam after service was sealed.

November 25, 2025
Art

Shepard Fairey’s ‘OUT OF PRINT’ Street Art Exhibit Is a 35 Year Retrospective of Rebellion

Shepard Fairey’s street art honors the subcultures that built him and advocates for human rights. And now you can indulge in his world at Beyond the Streets until January 11.

November 25, 2025
See all posts