The latest edition of L.A. TACO's "Mix Series" comes from a talent who bridges two worlds that we care deeply about: the global underground and the corner taco cart.

Liquid Earth, a producer and DJ known for slippery, psychedelic house with an underground California spirit baked into every groove, has been shaping dance-floors from L.A. to Berlin for the past decade.

Originally from La Mirada, and currently operating out of both coasts and beyond, he has built his reputation on legendary sets that evolve as they build, creating an entirely new world on the floor.

Playing the world's most respected festivals and clubs, Liquid Earth has come a long way from his roots, while always maintaining his connection to Los Angeles and its culture, and naturally, tacos.

Taylor's productions, released on labels like Kalahari Oyster Cult and TerraFirm, come from the same universe as his live performances: elastic, funky, and hypnotic, but always with the reminder that you're at a party and good times are mandatory.

For this edition, Liquid Earth sent us something special: a slice of a live set recorded in London earlier this year.

In his own words, “It seems surreal that my two longest-standing passions collide. That is, of course, eating street tacos and playing records. The mix was clipped from a live set in London earlier this year. The first hour of which was spent opening up the club. I hope you enjoy the journey of sultry house tunes. Maybe have a Michelada while you wait,” the artist recommends.

It’s an hour that glows with early-evening patience and low-end intention. The kind of music that makes the room feel like it’s stretching, cracking, and deciding what kind of trouble it wants to get into tonight.

Throw this on, crack a Michelada, and let Liquid Earth guide you through a slow-burning trip worthy of a foggy London booth, but with just the right amount of sunny Los Angeles vibes.