What’s Next For ‘The Justice 8?’ Judge Denies Motion Requesting Law Enforcement Personnel Records, While Attorneys Fight for a Change of Venue and More
Attorney Nicholas Rosenberg said that his client, Edin Enamorado, attended a council meeting days before his arrest, during which the Mayor allegedly said to him, “We have a surprise coming.” The activists' trial is now set for April 29th.
