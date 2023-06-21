Owners of Metal Scrapyard Next To Jordan High School in Watts Charged With 21 Felonies
S&W Atlas Iron and Metal Corp. and its owners, Gary and Matthew Weisenberg, were charged with 21 felony counts of knowingly disposing hazardous waste at a site with no permit and one felony count of deposit of hazardous waste, prosecutors said.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from L.A. TACO
Servers At a Popular L.A. Restaurant File Class-Action Lawsuit Alleging ‘Service Fee’ Should Be Paid Out As Tips
Under their current model, the report shares that some servers at certain Jon & Vinny locations make up to $42 an hour, which is $26.50 more an hour than the current minimum wage in Los Angeles.
The Six Best Tostadas de Ceviche in and Around Lynwood
Lynwood is a SELA haven for refreshing regional coastal Mexican tostadas piled high with shrimp, callo de hacha, octopus, fish, and shrimp. From food trucks to ceviche shops, here are the best ones to try in the area.
Multiple Stampedes End Juneteenth Festival In Leimert Park, Jazmine Sullivan Cancels Performance
According to the LAPD, “around 7:50 p.m., Southwest Division patrol officers responded to the area of Stocker Street and Leimert Boulevard for multiple radio calls of shots fired.” A spokesperson said that “upon arrival, officers determined that there was no evidence of a shooting.”
Where Did All the Salt Shakers Go In L.A. Restaurants? An Investigative Report
Once staples of the restaurant booth–like napkin dispensers or bare legs sticking to vinyl seats—salt shakers have vanished. We have a few theories why...