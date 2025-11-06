Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
Featured

This New Book on the Rise of Asian America Is Much More Than Just a Bruce Lee Biography

Bruce Lee shifted the U.S. zeitgeist, and author Jeff Chang maps out "how Kung Fu became American" in his newest book.

2:06 PM PST on November 6, 2025

a man poses, and a book showing Bruce Lee punching is photoshopped next to him

Jeff Chang’s new release is a breakdown of Bruce Lee’s impact on Asian America. Photo courtesy of Hawai’i International Film Festival.

This article was supported by Viva La Book Review.

“Bruce was an Asian in America at the dawn of Asian America,” writes Jeff Chang in the introduction to "Water Mirror Echo: Bruce Lee and the Making of Asian America," his definitive biography of Bruce Lee. 

“He was not only living in between two worlds,“ writes Chang. “But in a third place, one with its own history, meaning, and direction. The lives that he lived there expose the true size of the obstacle he faced, describe the complicated character of the man he became, and delineate his extraordinary achievement.” 

By probing these worlds, and the spaces in between, Chang demonstrates how Bruce Lee’s ascension to global superstardom mirrored the rise of Asian America through the 1960s and early 1970s.  

"Water Mirror Echo" enhances Chang’s reputation as one of our most important cultural historians. 

As in his first two books, "Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop, Who We Be: A Cultural History of Race in Post-Civil Rights America" and "We Gon’ Be Alright: Notes on Race and Resegregation," this volume synthesizes life and history in a way that elevates the personal and the political. 

This is not just a Bruce Lee biography. Chang uses Lee’s life story in order to document a movement, era, and generation of Asian Americans that came into its own, while Lee was navigating his career from Hong Kong to Hollywood, from Asian tenements to American ghettos and racist movie studios. 

Drawing from a mix of private letters, rare documents, and interviews with the star’s closest relations, Chang shows how Lee overcame enormous obstacles. "Water Mirror Echo" catalogs nearly every step of the journey, including Lee’s friendships with Kareem Abdul-Jabber, Steve McQueen, Chuck Norris, and pioneering Asian-American actress Nancy Kwan. Eventually, Lee became an international hero. 

On several occasions, Lee stood on the precipice of global success, only to be unjustly denied or demoted from projects that he’d help envision, such as the hit television show, "Kung Fu." Much like Bob Marley, Tupac, Kurt Cobain, and other kindred figures, Lee’s legacy grew exponentially after his death. 

Chang does an admirable job of showing how Bruce Lee made good on his destiny. His credo synthesizes such sources as the Tao Te Ching, Zen Buddhism, and the prosperity gospel of early self-help guru Napoleon Hill. 

Chang writes that Lee found “in Asian philosophy exactly what the Beat poets thought that they had found—a language of the self consonant with American notions of self-reliance and radical individualism.” Lee created his own successful persona, nurtured by his tireless work ethic and deep studying.

Among the many themes covered by Chang is how Lee captured the white imagination, or in other words, “how Kung Fu became American.” 

“The American wars in Asia,” Chang argues, “had fueled a countercultural vogue for Asian martial arts, not unlike the entry of Commodore Matthew C. Perry’s battleships into the waters of Tokugawa-era Edo ignited a vogue for Japanese visual arts. The ascent of Asian martial arts in North America followed by postwar Americanization of Japan, and subsequent U.S. interventions in Korea, Vietnam, and Southeast Asia. Bruce’s appearance on American movie screens after Nixon’s 1972 visit to China, only magnified the curiosity.” 

Chang not only examines the background stories behind Lee movies like "Fist of Fury" and "Enter the Dragon," he covers the creative relationships and emotional landscapes that made these films so compelling to American audiences.  

To read about Lee’s career fifty years after his death is not only inspiring, it is breathtakingly tragic. Chang says that Lee “was a fuel, a flame consuming himself.” The actor spent his entire life fighting, first for himself, during his Hong Kong boyhood, but then into adulthood. His struggles come to signify a fable of success that is not only about Asian-Americans, but about anyone struggling to become their best self. 

Lee’s series of trials and tribulations, Chang asserts, “represents the necessity of solidarity and the fight for freedom everywhere.” The performer was not only dignifying Asian Americans; his rise resonated with people of color everywhere. 

As Andre Morgan told Jeff Chang, “It actually resonated with a lot of white folk, too. He was a hero for all seasons, all colors.” 

As mentioned earlier, the 451 pages of text not only explicate Bruce Lee’s life, but provide a deep dive into the rise of the Asian American movement, supplying poignant, quick vignettes about activists such as Yuri Kochiyama, the actor George Takei, and Los Angeles poet Amy Uyematsu. 

The lives of these people, along with Lee’s experiences, offer insights into what Chang calls “the Asian American awakening.” The book closes by documenting Lee’s afterlife and how, “in the decade after Bruce Lee’s death the necessary fiction of Asian America became true and real, a headlong leap into the flow of history.” 

One of the merits of "Water Mirror Echo: Bruce Lee and the Making of Asian America" is that it covers both the big picture and intimate pressures simultaneously. Lee aficionados will love the close coverage of the legend’s experiences, while movement activists will appreciate how Lee’s rise reflects the arrival of the international movement. 

Lee remains a cultural icon; in fact, many argue his legacy is now more relevant than ever. 

Chang’s robust narrative adds valuable context and detail to previous accounts of Lee’s life. The biography pulls this off by synthesizing history, cultural studies, politics, and storytelling into a compelling tome that does justice to the lasting influence of the spirit of Bruce Lee.

Share the taco:

Mike Sonksen
@mikethepoetLA

Mike Sonksen aka Mike the PoeT is a 3rd-generation Los Angeles native. Poet, professor, journalist, historian and tour-guide, his latest book "Letters to My City" was just published by Writ Large Press. He teaches at Woodbury University.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

Music

This ‘Xicano Hardcore’ Documentary Proves Pomona and San Bernardino Are Punk’s New Frontier

“It's really important right now to show Hispanic people being aggressive, being themselves, and I think it's very healing,” says Magdalena Aparicio, director of “Xicano Hardcore: A Mosh For Youth Documentary."

November 6, 2025
Featured

DAILY MEMO: Border Patrol Snatches Multiple People in Salvadoran Corridor Raid, Including a U.S. Citizen

Border Patrol crews raided the Salvadoran corridor, starting down by the 10 freeway and working their way up to the Westlake Home Depot, where Bovino did his infamous Trojan horse stunt with the yellow Penske truck that went viral over the summer. On Monday, Mayor Bass told folks in a town hall that the raids aren’t as bad in L.A. anymore, but the daily reports say otherwise. Today, there were 16 incidents in L.A. alone.

November 5, 2025

Support L.A. TACO

Opinion

Opinion: The GOP is The Soviet Regime’s Ugly Stepson

When courts hand near-limitless power to one man, when soldiers and ICE agents patrol the streets like enforcers at a political rally, the republic isn’t being defended; it’s in dress rehearsal for an authoritarian remake.

November 5, 2025
Art

This Anarcho-Punk Art Gallery’s Group Show Reflects the Hardships of DIY L.A.

On the second floor of a jet-black building in Downtown Los Angeles, These Days Gallery & Bookstore is curating artful happenings that reflect the workings of the city and its underground anarchist-spirited movements. “SURVIVAL MODE: Sufrir es El Destino" is showing through November 8.  

November 5, 2025
News

The Class That Wasn’t Supposed to Happen: L.A. TACO’s Historic USC Partnership

As part of our exciting new project, the L.A. TACO Media Lab, which aims to publish even more emerging voices in the city. We are teaching a groundbreaking class at USC titled “Bridging the Media Gap Between L.A. Influencers and Independent Journalists" trying to create a new style of ethical hybrid reporting that will usher in this brave new era of journalism.

November 5, 2025
Featured

DAILY MEMO: Feds Rip Through Election Day, Taking At Least 25, Including, Elderly, A Toddler, and Her U.S. Citizen Father 

On election day, Feds made sure to have a ridiculous presence, ripping through at least 10 neighbourhoods and taking at least 25 people, including elderly, and arresting a U.S. citizen before driving off with his toddler in the back seat. They also brutalised a day labor center coordinator who is also a U.S. citizen, breaking his wrist, and dropping him off down the street before taking himself to the ER.

November 5, 2025
See all posts