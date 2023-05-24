Headlines: Combined Annual Income of $178,400 Needed to Buy a Home in Southern California
The figure goes up to $185,200 in L.A. County. That is, if you can find a home for $746,750.
More from L.A. TACO
Teen Fell to His Death While Attempting to Film Himself Climbing 6th Street Bridge Arch
A 17-year-old boy slipped and fell while climbing one of the 6th Street Viaduct's arches over the weekend, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Attorneys For BLM-LA Co-Founder Want to Know Which LAPD Had Her Phone Number Prior to ‘Swatting’ Incident
The Aug. 12, 2020, call brought armed police officers to Abdullah's Mid-City residence, where she was home with her kids at the time and had a shotgun pointed at her.
The 8 Best Tacos In Downey
From finding your way through the humblest, Sinaloan, and Jalisco-style tacos to poorly constructed $12 tacos pretentious restaurants serve to the mini-mansion crowds, here's where to find taco-bliss in the "Mexican Beverly Hills."
Headlines: LAPD Gets Its First Robotic SWAT Dog, Following City Council Vote
Activists have protested the donation, claiming the robot dog would become a tool for the LAPD to harass and conduct surveillance of Black and Brown communities.
Two Restaurants To Try In L.A.’s Little Bangladesh
“Food is a big habit of ours, where we just can't change and have American burgers on a daily basis,” says Johnny Islam, the pioneer behind this neighborhood's first Bengali restaurant.