Headlines: Combined Annual Income of $178,400 Needed to Buy a Home in Southern California

The figure goes up to $185,200 in L.A. County. That is, if you can find a home for $746,750.

10:21 AM PDT on May 24, 2023

photo: Jeremy Huang/Unsplash

By
L.A. TACO

    Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look at it closely.

    —If you're hoping to buy a home in Southern California, you'll need to be making $178,400 in annual income between you and whoever you own with, according to the math of one reporter. That figure has jumped 22% in a year. And mind you, that's for a $746,750 median-priced home. In L.A. County, it goes up to $185,200. [LBPT]

    Vermont Vista: A woman in her thirties is believed to have been shot and killed by her neighbor at 88th and Vermont Avenue, before he barricaded himself in his apartment and was eventually arrested. [ABC]

    —The roman Catholic Archdiocese of Los Angeles is calling on Catholics to take a stand against the Dodgers, after the corporation re-invited the "queen and trans nuns" of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence back to its Pride Night. "The Archdiocese stands against any actions that would disparage and diminish our Christian faith and those who dedicate their lives to Christ," it wrote. More difficult still is gauging its feelings about the 451 clergy-members accused yesterday of sexually abusing nearly 2,000 children in Illinois from 1950-2019, since it hasn't bothered tweeting about that. [NBC]

    —One man's advice on how to disable the "Spot" robot security dog if it's assaulting you: "If you or someone nearby are being brutalized by a police Spot robot and can get a hand or something underneath, grab this handle and yank it forward. This releases the battery, instantly disabling the robot. Keep your hands away from joints, Spot WILL crush your fingers." [Len the Raptor/Twitter]

    —Statistics show cannabis-related arrests went up for Black people in the years following the 2017 legalization of marijuana in the state, even as they began decreasing for White and Hispanic people. They remain disproportionately high to L.A.'s Black population. [XTown]

    —How the government of former South Korean president Lee Myung-bak helped spread and popularize Korean culture globally through the $40 million "Korean Cuisine to the World" campaign. [Hubspot]

    —The Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs has filed a lawsuit against Los Angeles County, arguing that the inspector general's recent order that deputies cooperate with an investigation into L.A. Sheriff Department gangs and show their tattoos is unconstitutional. [LAT]

    —Comedian and actor Kevin Hart opened a third location of his Hart House, a plant-based fast-food restaurant, in a former Hollywood McDonald's at Sunset and Highland, complete with a drive-thru. The restaurant takes an early shot at neighboring Chick-Fil-A, with signage proclaiming "We are open Sundays." [Eater LA]

