Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
ICE

ICE impersonator harassed driver and passenger during an Uber ride in Los Angeles

Footage shows a man yelling racist insults and spitting at a passenger and her driver in an Uber vehicle. It’s the latest in at least two dozen documented incidents of people impersonating ICE agents.

2:28 PM PST on November 16, 2025

“Pull over you fucken' wetback,” yelled a man in a white truck. 

Natalie [last name withheld] was getting off work near USC on Tuesday. She ordered her Uber as she did on most days and waited for her ride, but thought it was strange when her Uber was right in front of her, but didn't stop and circled around the village another time. The Uber driver made his way around to her again and she got into the vehicle on West Jefferson Blvd. All of a sudden, a white truck almost slammed into traffic, trying to pull up next to the driver's side of the vehicle she was in. She initially assumed the man was just an angry driver.

“Pull over beaner,” yelled the man in the white truck,

Footage shows the man spitting at the passenger side of the Uber vehicle, then pulling out a clipboard that read “Recovery Agent LIC # ICE.”  The man points to his brown hat and holds a walkie talkie in one hand, then flips off the vehicle.

The man spit at the her and her driver about 5 times while the window was closed, said Natalie. 

He was switching lanes, swerving, revving his engine, driving recklessly and erratically trying to get the Uber to pull over, she said. 

That’s when Natalie called 911. She believed the man was impersonating an ICE agent. The 911 dispatcher told her they would send a patrol car over, and urged her to get somewhere safe. The man in the white truck chased them for a few more blocks until he turned onto Hill St. Natalie said she kept looking out for a police patrol car, but none came. The dispatcher told her that she would get a follow-up call back the same day, but Natalie did not receive a phone call back. 

Both Natalie and her Uber driver were scared. They are both Latino. 

Her Uber driver told her the man in the truck had started following him about two minutes before he had picked her up and added that he was scared because the man had taken pictures of him. 

“For both of us, I can say it did feel like we were in danger,” said Natalie. "The man was already spitting at the car. We didn’t know what else he was going to do."  

Natalie says the encounter with the man lasted for 20 minutes. The entire time, the Uber driver was trying to get away from the man in the white truck, said Natalie, but they were stuck in traffic. 

@fresababyy

Los Angeles people. BEWARE OF THIS MAN PRETENDING TO BE ICE AND HARRASSING DRIVERS ON THE ROAD. I was in an uber when this man pulled up next to us, calling us slurs and trying to get us to pull over. He began spitting at the vehicle. And continued to call us “wetbacks” If anyone knows any information please let me know. Be safe yall #fyp #losangeles #ice #fypシ

♬ me va a costar - Kevin Kaarl

After she arrived at her destination, she went to the Newton Community Police Station to file a report. The officers she spoke with told her they would keep a lookout for the man. When she explained that she believed the man was impersonating an ICE agent, they told her they would “try their hardest to find his vehicle.”

Los Angeles Police Department told L.A. TACO they were unable to locate a radio call to the area where this incident happened. 

“Looking at the video, it's just unfortunate we have people trying to take advantage of the incompetence of ICE. The community has to be informed and question everything, unfortunately,” said Robert Simon, a trial attorney at The Justice Team Law Firm.

Impersonation of a federal agent can result in a felony charge, and violates statute 18 USC 912 of the United States Penal Code. 

This incident could be categorized as an assault, hate crime, and impersonation of an officer, according to Simon.

L.A. TACO reached out to DHS and ICE for comment on this incident and to confirm if the individual in the truck is an ICE agent. We will update this article if we hear back.

The “No Vigilantes Act” and "No Secret Police Act” were signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom on Sept. 20. Both laws attempt to protect California residents from agent imposters.

“The public is in fear regardless of whether documented or not. No one knows who is real and who is not,” says Simon. “The people in the best position to stop this is DHS. Tell your officers to take off the masks. Wear identification. Show warrants. Wear body cams. It’s in their best interests. And ours.”

The FBI recently issued a memo urging federal immigration agents to clearly identify themselves, citing five incidents of federal immigration agent impersonation, first reported by Wired

There have been several documented incidents of federal immigration agent impersonations over the past several months. There have been at least two dozen incidents of people impersonating ICE agents to rape, kidnap, rob and assault people, according to a report by CNN

“I want people to get the message that us Latinos need to be safe about our surroundings. I noticed comments under my video with the racial fight between Latinos and blacks and that’s not what I want,” said Natalie. "I want us to be united and work together to take action against the man who’s impersonating an ICE agent or anyone else, for that matter, who does that."

Share the taco:

Aisha Wallace-Palomares
Aisha is a multimedia reporter specializing in audio, covering Southern California. She recently graduated from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism. Her reporting has taken her from protests in the streets of LA to corrido concerts, and beyond.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

News

Video: Federal Agent Arrested For Assault In Riverside County After Detaining Unarmed 17-Year-Old At Gunpoint

“Finally, we got an ICE agent who crossed the line so bad, he got arrested,” Attorney Greg Kirakosian said in a statement to L.A. TACO. “This is something I think our local law enforcement has to start doing with such clear examples of unnecessary tactics.”

November 16, 2025
Featured

DAILY MEMO: L.A. and Long Beach Rapid Responders Unite With Santa Ana to Sound Alarm Over Raids

It's a game of strategies. Border Patrol takes a new approach, and rapid responders adapt. This time, the responders are backing each other up. The target was in Santa Ana, where Border Patrol focused their attention on the elderly at bus stops, grocery stores, and one with a cane.

November 14, 2025

Support L.A. TACO

Food

Weekend Eats: A Dark Downtown Distillery With Draft Cocktail Trees and Perfect Beignets

Plus Japanese pastries, all-you-can-eat dumplings, and a party to benefit a local rapid response network.

November 14, 2025
News

City of Los Angeles Honors Tribal Firefighters at City Hall Gallery, While Adopting Indigenous Land Acknowledgement

The opening of an all-Native group art exhibition inside L.A. City Hall was filled with heartfelt thanks and celebrations from First Nations members and city council members alike.

November 14, 2025
Featured

DAILY MEMO: Over 50 Arrested in Record Raids: Baby, Pregnant Mom, Gardeners, Sons, Elderly, Vendors, Unhoused In Last Two Days

Record number of raids.

November 13, 2025
L.A. Taco Guides

Ten L.A. Restaurants Where Toddlers Are Welcome, From Casual to Fine Dining

L.A.'s insane food scene isn't reserved only for adults. If parents can't take their kids out to eat without judgement, we risk losing the messy, joyful humanity that makes sharing a meal special in the first place.

November 13, 2025
See all posts