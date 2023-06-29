‘Another Year of More People Living on the Streets,’ Homelessness Increases 10 Percent in Los Angeles
Thousands of more people live in makeshift shelters, vans, and cars than a year ago. On any given night, there are more than 75,000 people experiencing homelessness in LA County and more than 46,000 people in the City of Los Angeles, according to LAHSA.
