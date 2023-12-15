Holiday Sale: L.A. TACO Memberships Are Now 30% Off Until End of 2023
Where to Eat This Weekend: Historic Filipinotown’s Holiday Party, Tlayudas for L.A.’s Indigenous Communities, and Indian Sweets Gift Boxes
Plus, pork belly chicharrón with mole pipian, grilled cheese sandos with chorizo, and new beer collaboration with a local pro skater. It's your city, here are the best pop-ups and parties to eat and drink at this weekend.
Activist Edin Enamorado Raided at 4 AM and Arrested By San Bernardino Sheriffs, Along With Seven Others
“For me, it’s clear it’s First Amendment retaliation and a violation of their constitutional rights, and it’s just sad how these law enforcement agencies, especially The San Bernardino’s Sheriff’s Department, is treating individuals like Edin,” said civil rights attorney Christian Contreras, who has been in contact with Enamorado.
The ‘Tacos 4 Gaza:’ Food Truck Is Giving Away Free Halal Tacos In Solidarity with Palestine In Koreatown Tomorrow
Over tortillas and Halal-grade carne asada, the 501c3 non-profit grassroots organization, Latino Muslim Unity, is uniting people to fight hate. Their humanitarian food community event takes place tomorrow, the latest action in pro-Palestine solidarity in Los Angeles.
Why This Beloved L.A. Chef Is Closing His James Beard-Nominated Restaurant in Chinatown
Wes Avila is looking forward to traveling and popping up around Europe and Asia, including spending more time at his Kyoto restaurant, PIOPIKO. He also alludes to a "sick" new project.