Three Pedestrians Were Hit by Drivers in Arlington Heights on Tuesday, Leaving Two Dead

1:26 PM PST on November 15, 2023

Photo by Lexis-Olivier Ray for L.A. TACO|

A sidewalk near Lincoln Heights

    Three pedestrians were struck by drivers in the area of Arlington Heights on Tuesday, according to authorities.

    Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 10 PM Tuesday to the 1500 block of South Arlington Avenue between Pico and Venice boulevards, where they learned a sedan being driven south on Arlington Avenue struck a female pedestrian and then a male pedestrian, a Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) spokeswoman told City News Service.

    The impact of the collision caused the woman to fall into the path of a second vehicle, which was traveling in the same direction as the sedan and also struck the woman, the LAPD spokeswoman said. Neither driver stopped to render aid.

    The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) paramedics while the man was treated at the scene for his injuries, police said. 

    Earlier Tuesday, at around 6:40 in the morning, a 66-year-old woman was fatally struck by a driver at the intersection of Venice Boulevard and 12th Avenue.

    Police said the woman was crossing Venice Boulevard in a marked crosswalk when a driver in white a Mazda with California plates drove into her before continuing east on Venice.

    Traffic collision fatalities in the city of Los Angeles are on pace to surpass the number of fatalities last year, when a record 314 people were killed in collisions on Los Angeles streets.

    Of the roughly 260 traffic collision fatalities that have occurred in the city of L.A. as of late October, 138 involved pedestrians being struck by a driver, Crosstown L.A. reported. That’s a 14 percent increase compared to the same time-period last year.

    City News Service contributed to this report.

    Lexis-Olivier Ray@ShotOn35mm

    Lexis-Olivier Ray is a housing, justice and culture reporter for L.A. TACO.

