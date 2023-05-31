Skip to Content
Headlines: Two Stabbed with Screwdriver and Two-Year-Old Child Attacked Near Children’s Playground in Long Beach

A 31-year-old man attacked five people at about noon yesterday in the Belmont Shore area of Long Beach, leaving four, including a two-year-old, with minor injuries. The man was stopped by a police officer who shot him, leaving him non-life threatening injuries.

10:10 AM PDT on May 31, 2023

Photo via Ken Lund/Flickr.

    Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look at it closely.

    —Long Beach: A 31-year-old man attacked five people at about noon on Tuesday, May 30, in the Belmont Shore area of Long Beach, leaving four, including a 2-year-old, with minor injuries from either kicks, punches, or a screwdriver stabbing; and sending one to the hospital with stab wounds, authorities said, before a police officer shot him as he tried to get into a home. The suspect was described as being homeless by police officers who responded to the incident. [Press-Telegram]

    —Anaheim: Splash Mountain, the Disneyland flume ride that came under fire for its roots in a 1946 film criticized for racist and stereotyping undertones,
    has officially closed to begin its renovation into an attraction based on the
    more modern film "The Princess and the Frog." ... According to Disneyland
    officials, the renovation project is expected to last more than a year. The re-
    imagined ride, which will be called "Tiana's Bayou Adventure," is scheduled
    to open in late 2024. Disney officials announced in 20-20 that the ride
    would be renovated and themed after the 2009 film, "The Princess and the Frog," introducing Disney's first Black princess, Tiana. The move followed rising criticism of the original attraction that increased during nationwide protests
    against police brutality and in support of racial equality. [City News Service]

    —North Hollywood: An LGBTQ+ flag placed in a plant pot outside of a classroom at Saticoy Elementary School was lit on fire, the flag was destroyed, and it is being investigated as a possible hate crime, according to LAPD. [Los Angeles Daily News]

    —Four Los Angeles City Council members have introduced a motion seeking to address illegal short-term rental listings on various home-sharing platforms. ... The motion presented by council members Bob Blumenfield, Nithya Raman, Katy Yaroslavsky, and Tim McOsker seeks to enhance further the city's Home-Sharing Ordinance, which was adopted in 20-18 to restrict short-term rentals through regulations and guidelines. The motion instructs the Planning Department and other departments to draft a Private Right of Action clause for the Home-Sharing Ordinance, allowing any interested party to pursue legal action within 180 days to enforce the ordinance when "unlawful activities occur." [City News Service]

    —Carson: The L.A. Galaxy has parted ways with President Chris Klein, it was announced yesterday by Dan Beckerman, President and CEO of AEG. L.A. Galaxy Head Coach and Sporting Director Greg Vanney will continue to lead all soccer operations while reporting directly to Beckerman. This move comes after months of boycotting against Klein by the team's supporter groups, alleging Klein's tenured managing style was responsible for the team sinking to the dead-last 14th place in the M.L.S.'s Western Conference. The L.A. Galaxy are scheduled to play Real Salt Lake today at 6:30 PM. [L.A. Galaxy]

