Headlines: Tijuana Crossing Times Into U.S. Expected to Get Significantly Longer After Today
L.A. TACO contacts in Tijuana have confirmed that thousands of immigrants have already lined up along Avenida Internacional, hoping to be able to gain asylum and receive entry to the U.S since Title 42 is expiring today. Many have already made their way into the U.S. side and are being held up by CBP.
Still Got It: These Eight Breweries Have Been Open For More Than a Decade and Helped Put Greater L.A. On the Craft Beer Map
Currently, California has over 1,100 breweries and, counting, the most in the country. From Craftsman to Three Weavers, these O.G.s have brought home gold, silver, and bronze from beer festivals around the country with some of the state's most memorable and delicious beers. They’ve grown devoted local craft beer followings with steady consistency and the communities they cultivate.
Where I Eat in Long Beach After Being Out of Town
From sourdough conchas you can't even find in Mexico to so many mom-and-pop-owned dank and delicious Cambodian noodles, to Mexican-inspired tiki and a Roman-style pizza that tastes as excellent as it does in Italy. This is Javier Cabral's Long Beach.
Headlines: How Much Apartment Space Does $1,500 Get You In and Around Los Angeles?
RentCafe.Com, a nationwide apartment search website, has released a market insight report showing how much $1,500 gets you in square feet nationwide. In L.A. County, Palmdale will get you a whopping 701 square feet. While in the city of Los Angeles, $1,500 will only get you 423 square feet.
Spot Check! Kashmiri Duck Tacos in DTLA, Colombian Tamales Tolimenses in N. Hollywood, Chicano Burgers, and Free Edibles With Kogi Tacos
Spot Check! Welcome to L.A. TACO’s column, where we bring you the latest and most exciting openings, pop-ups, finds, and food events around Los Angeles this week.
Our Favorite Scenes From TACO MADNESS 2023 (Photo Essay)
Over 3,600 of you showed up hungry for tacos and a good time at our 14th annual live taco festival. The energy and excitement for hyperlocal journalism were palpable. You all sold us out and nearly every single one of our ten handpicked taquerías. Here are some of our favorite moments of the night.