Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely.

—Tijuana: Title 42, a pandemic-era immigration policy enacted three years ago by former president Trump to expedite deportations back to Mexico, is expiring today. Sources predict border crossing times—through driving and pedestrian entry points—to get significantly longer. L.A. TACO contacts in Tijuana have confirmed thousands of immigrants have already lined up along Avenida Internacional (the street that runs parallel to the border wall on Mexico's side), hoping to be able to gain asylum and receive entry to the U.S. Many have already made their way into the U.S. side. [CNN]

—Hollywood: A 42-year-old man is hospitalized in intensive care after trying to help a stranger who was being attacked outside a popular Hollywood restaurant following a Cinco de Mayo celebration. The incident occurred at around 2 A.M. Saturday morning outside El Compadre Mexican restaurant in the 7400 block of Sunset Boulevard. “We were cleaning things up, putting our equipment away for the night, and these two cars pull up, looked like they were already having an altercation,” Jorge Ramirez-Galdamez, an artistic events creator who had been hired by the restaurant, told KTLA. [KTLA]

—Hollywood: A snowboarder maxed out two credit cards to rent a U-Haul to transport snow to Hollywood High so he and his friends could session it for a few hours. Watch the video about how Matt Coughlin and friends pulled it off on a video posted on Youtube by Jenkem Mag. [Jenkem Mag/Youtube]

—Boyle Heights: Construction of a multi-million dollar park under the Sixth Street Bridge in Los Angeles was unanimously approved on Tuesday. Two million dollars were approved for a budget gap on the nearly $30 million Sixth Street Park, Arts, and River Connectivity (PARC) project which brings 12 acres of open space for the public to enjoy. Funds from the Parks and Water Bond Act of 2018 (Prop 68) will be funding a major portion of the build. The act was authored by Los Angeles City Council member Kevin de León. [KTLA]

—Long Beach: Long Beachize, a hyperlocal independent food, news, and culture publication, published a feature highlighting TACO MADNESS "Best in Show" champions, Tacos La Carreta. In the article, Brian Addison congratulates the North Long Beach-based taco truck on beating nine other outstanding taquerías in L.A. that were part of our annual taco festival, including respected taco institutions like Sonoratown and Teddy's Red Tacos. [LBize]