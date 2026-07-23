Cockroaches Have No Friends.

Puta’s Cave.

Moratorium at Estrada Courts.

Decoy Gang War Victim.

If you don’t know the daring artists behind these iconic titles, then you don’t know Gronk.

A true legend of L.A. art and innovation, Gronk is the East L.A.-raised, multi-hyphenate artist that formed one quarter of the main nucleus of ASCO, the 1970s and 80s avant garde artists collective famous for confronting and skewering the systems set against Eastside Angelenos and Chicanos through works like the Regeneración journal and daring performances like “Spray Paint LACMA” and the Vietnam War protest “Stations of the Cross.”

On August 27, Gronk will grace Caltech’s Beckman Auditorium in Pasadena as part of the Moveable Feast series, which chronicles and explores L.A.’s vast and often overlooked history of arts and culture.

Gronk. Photo via Caltech.

In a conversation spanning decades with curator and writer Paul Holdengräber, Gronk will talk about his early days, detailing his formative love of painting, his days with ASCO, and the many inspired works for stage and walls he’s commanded, as well as the many collaborations behind them, including with musicians and performers at L.A. Opera.

The conversation will highlight how Gronk has forged a singular, stand-out career with raw individuality at its core, escaping the trappings of art itself with his bold outlook and commitment to his guiding vision.

Paul Holdengräber. Photo via Caltech.

While Moveable Feast, presented by Caltech and USC Museums, is renowned for its pairing of influential, genre-breaking artists and creatives for in-depth conversations, the feast is not simply metaphorical.

After the discussion, light refreshments are served, allowing ticket holders to start their own conversations with fellow attendees and brilliant minds gathered at the talk.

Tickets for the public event can be found here for $10.

Gronk in conversation with Paul Holdengräber ~ August 27, 7:30 p.m. ~ 332 S. Michigan Ave. Pasadena, CA 91106