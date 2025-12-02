When people ask me about L.A. graffiti: Who’s standing out, and consistently getting up—I have to give it up to DAF crew. This year, they’ve been putting up these nice, legible rollers (large fonts using roller paint) throughout Los Angeles. You can’t miss them.

I also want to mention three talented graffiti artists that stand out: HER, ANDI, and GIZM. Female artists often get overlooked and these three undoubtedly deserve recognition, which has been long overdue.

Last, but not least, we have BBOE. You’ve seen his work throughout L.A. freeways, including writing some well-known and extended hip hop verses, and recently, “Let’s go Dodgers!” on our city walls in great big bubbly letters.

Here is some standout work of L.A.'s great graffiti artists from November, 2025.

All photos by Indiana Holmes for L.A. TACO.