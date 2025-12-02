Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Art

Who’s Running the Streets In L.A.’s Graffiti World Right Now?

Here is some standout work from L.A.'s great graffiti artists from November 2025.

10:29 AM PST on December 2, 2025

When people ask me about L.A. graffiti: Who’s standing out, and consistently getting up—I have to give it up to DAF crew. This year, they’ve been putting up these nice, legible rollers (large fonts using roller paint) throughout Los Angeles. You can’t miss them.

I also want to mention three talented graffiti artists that stand out: HER, ANDI, and GIZM. Female artists often get overlooked and these three undoubtedly deserve recognition, which has been long overdue. 

Last, but not least, we have BBOE. You’ve seen his work throughout L.A. freeways, including writing some well-known and extended hip hop verses, and recently, “Let’s go Dodgers!” on our city walls in great big bubbly letters.

Here is some standout work of L.A.'s great graffiti artists from November, 2025.

All photos by Indiana Holmes for L.A. TACO.

Share the taco:

Indiana Holmes

https://www.instagram.com/_indianaholmes_/

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

Featured

DAILY MEMO: Border Patrol Is Back And Targeted Southeast Los Angeles Ripping Parents From Their Children and More

Border Patrol Is Back after their week-long hiatus, targeting Southeast Los Angeles and other areas, ripping parents from children, chasing workers and almost killing one, arresting a U.S. citizen, and targeting street vendors again. At the same time, ICE also continued its new practice of conducting roving raids alongside its targeted attacks. We are now dealing with a new two-headed monster that, in some cases, works together.

December 2, 2025
Culture

‘If We Don’t Laugh, We’ll Cry’: Meet the Indigenous Activists Behind L.A.’s Chapter House

In 2020, executive director and environmentalist Emma Robbins founded The Chapter House, now home to an annual drag show, Indigenous art galleries, and improv comedy events.

December 2, 2025

Support L.A. TACO

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

ICE

31 Non-Profit Organizations Supporting Immigrants Right Now

Working hard to defend the rights, dignity, and well-being of immigrants, refugees, and the undocumented, they need our help more than ever right now. Note: We will update this guide as we verify more non-profits doing the good work out there.

December 2, 2025
Featured

DAILY MEMO: ICE Raids Thanksgiving

From Wednesday to today, Monday, December 1st, ICE and HSI took at least 15 people out of the 25 they stopped and questioned over Thanksgiving Week and weekend.

December 1, 2025
Food

ICE Raids Are Driving Customers Away From L.A. Restaurants, But We Can Still Save Them

How is this one of the toughest years for food businesses in a generation at the exact same time Latino culture is having its biggest, loudest, most mainstream moment in American history? Instead, restaurants, many of which are Mexican—the heart of that culture, the vanguard—are barely hanging on. 

December 1, 2025
Featured

The Huntington Library’s Photo Collection Inducts Its First Filipina American Photographer In 2025

The Huntington Library was established over 100 years ago, and now the new Valerie J. Bower exhibit is opening long-awaited doors for L.A. artists.

December 1, 2025
See all posts