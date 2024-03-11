Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
This Authentic Local Journalism is Member Powered: Join us!
News

Google’s Robotaxis Can Now Operate in Los Angeles. Here’s Why Some Angelenos Are Concerned.

The driverless ride-hailing service Waymo received approval from California regulators to launch in Los Angeles County in coming months.

4:48 PM PDT on March 11, 2024

    Los Angeles will become the third city to host Google’s self-driving taxis. The autonomous ride-hailing service Waymo received approval from California regulators to launch in L.A. County in the coming months. However, Waymo’s expansion into other U.S. cities has been met with resistance. Driverless taxi services, including Waymo and G.M.-owned Cruise, have been involved in recent high-profile collisions that sparked renewed safety concerns. 

    In late 2023, Cruise recalled 950 driverless cars and had its operating license suspended by regulators after a pedestrian involved in a separate hit-and-run was struck and dragged 20 feet by one of its self-driving vehicles. This came only months after a Cruise robotaxi failed to yield and collided with a firetruck in a San Francisco intersection. Last December, a Waymo robotaxi was involved in a minor collision with a pick-up truck being towed in the center lane of a Phoenix Street. Several minutes later, it happened again when a second Waymo driverless vehicle collided with the same truck.

    Proponents of self-driving vehicles argue that human drivers are just as prone to making dangerous errors while driving, if not more so, and in several collisions, driverless cars failed to respond to mistakes initially caused by humans. In Los Angeles, a city where car crashes initiated by everyday drivers now cause more deaths than homicides, road safety is already a significant concern. Local organizations like BikeLA advocate for improving pedestrian and bicyclist safety infrastructure, including protected bike lanes, widened sidewalks, and better street lighting. Measure HLA, a ballot initiative that would improve road safety on more than 2,500 miles of L.A. streets, was passed by voters last week. 

    Waymo has yet to announce an official launch date, but its ride-hailing service is expected to become available to consumers in the coming months.

    Stay in touch

    Sign up for our free newsletter

    More from L.A. TACO

    Long Beach

    Thousands Gathered to Celebrate One Of L.A.’s Most Sacred Sites in Long Beach

    More than a dozen native nations make the trek from across the country every year to celebrate this resistance with traditional dance, handmade goods, and dishes (including multiple fry bread vendors).

    March 11, 2024
    Community

    Celebrate Women’s History Month with these Indie Women-Owned Businesses In L.A.

    Celebrate women all year round with this list of goods in the 'hood, from a punk-owned vinyl shop in the South Bay, handmade sexy chainmaille bras in South Central, an affordable Salvi-owned facial shop in Koreatown, and more.

    March 8, 2024
    Food

    What To Eat This Weekend: Kalua Pig and Pastrami Tacos, Shrimp Fries, Filipino Loco Moco, and Roy Choi’s Taco Stand

    Plus taco kits with swordfish and rock shrimp, loco moco, goat ribs with handmade tortillas, duck confit kibbeh, Argentine choripan, and some slow-and-low smoked meats.

    March 8, 2024
    Tacos

    The 5 Best Tacos in North Hollywood

    March 7, 2024
    See all posts