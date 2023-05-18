Spot Check: Elk Chops and Ammo in Thousand Oaks, Uzbek Plov in DTLA, and “Hangover Ramen” In Koreatown
Or you can pair cannabis with classic Porches and tacos at Guisados in Beverly Hills and call it a Sunday.
Mariscos Za Za Zá, the backyard, daytime lunch spot from Loreto, is open in Frogtown. Guests can order chef Paco Moran's fresh seafood dishes at a walk-up window, including ceviche Tostilocos, swordfish al pastor, "Frogtown fries," Baja yellowtail tostadas, and shrimp-and-pasilla tacos costras on flour tortillas with gruyere and Oaxacan cheese.
Pigya opened this past Monday in Koreatown for an upscale pork and beef-based Korean barbecue experience, prepared and plated at your table by staff. Tasting menus include the pork-centric "Pigya" and a "bone-in short rib medley" available in limited quantities. A la carte cuts include wagyu beef tongue, prized fresh pork belly and collar, and large shrimp, while dishes include pork belly soondoobu, Wagyu carpaccio, and "hangover ramen."
Philly boys Eric Wareheim and Joe Beddia are popping up at Animal on Fairfax this Saturday with a hoagie-strapped wine bar called p.s. Hoagie. The $12 ticket price includes a hoagie and access to an a la carte menu, plus wines picked by the two dudes, and poured by John Cerasulo of Anajak Thai and Helen Johannesen.
The Agave Library opens Saturday, May 20, at Sendero atop Downtown's The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles. The third of four concepts to open under chef Kevin Luzande here, the Agave Library will find him preparing a $395 multi-course tasting menu centered on premium mezcal, including Tequilas and other agave-based spirits for only 12 guests per night. Summer's first tasting menu will pair tastes of Clase Azul's Tequila with dishes inspired by Jalisco, such as pork confit tortas ahogadas, smoked lamb pastor, and spot prawn embarazados. Reservations on OpenTable.
San Diego's plant-based restaurant Donna Jean is now open in Sherman Oaks. For brunch, you'll find chicken-fried oyster mushrooms, fenel sausage-spiced tempeh lasagna with tomato beurre blanc, a pizza named for a White Zombie tune, and gluten-free pastries. Come dinnertime, it's smoked cheddar cast-iron mac-and-cheese, raviolo cacio e pepe, and chef Roy Elam's pistachio cheesecake.
Guisados and Timeless Vapes are rallying together at the taqueria's Beverly Hills location this Sunday, May 21st, for its third annual "G’s on Sunday," a public gathering of classic Porsches, cuisine, and cannabis. A portion of merch proceeds (including the above event-specific vaporizer flip case and battery) goes to No Us Without You. Porsche owners wanting to get involved can sign up here. Everyone else can just show up.
More than 112,000 people have disappeared in Mexico over the last 60 years. A new exhibition, inspired by two books on the tragic subject, is now open at LA Plaza Cocina in downtown Los Angeles, honoring some of them with their favorite recipes for flan, pozole, and other regional recipes.
A motion brought by Supervisor Hilda Solis was unanimously approved to denounce "the devastation of the Zoot Suit Riots, recognize [it] as a dark chapter in Los Angeles County's history, and recommit to fighting against racial discrimination.''