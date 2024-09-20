Skip to Content
What To Eat (and Drink) In L.A. This Weekend: This Mexican Cocktail Spot Is #14 On The World’s Best Bar List, and It’s Coming To Town

Plus, a local chef-studded benefit dinner for Chuy Tovar at Barrio Cantina featuring all of his favorite dishes on Tuesday starting at 5 PM.

10:39 AM PDT on September 20, 2024

Inglewood

Braised lamb shank on rice with lima beans at Kuku Cafe
Braised lamb shank at Kuku Cafe, photo via Kuku Cafe

Smorgasburg's Zach Brooks put us onto a family-owned Persian take-out window in Inglewood called KUKU Cafe where you can eat on the spot or take grab-and-go items for home. 

The menu is built around "building-your-own" kuku sabzi (described as a Persian frittata with walnuts and herbs) with a base of rice, lavash, or salad, and toppings like beef or chicken shawarma, lamb shank, baba ganoush, feta cheese, pickled Persian cucumbers, and more.

You'll also find also sumac fries, saffron rice cakes with chicken and barberries, shawarma and kebab wraps, and pistachio cheese rolls and Persian ice cream for dessert.

318 N. La Brea Ave. Inglewood, CA 90302

Echo Park

Six cocktails from El Gallo Altanero in Guadalajara
Cocktails from El Gallo Altanero. Photo via El Gallo Altanero.

El Gallo Altanero, the Guadalajara cocktail spot recently named #14 on the list of The World's Best 50 Bars, is taking over Thunderbolt in Echo Park this Sunday. 

The bar is known for cocktails like its carbonated "Chabacano Jaibol" with Tequila Tapatio, apricot, peach, and ginger, raicilla-laced sours, and Michoacán rum-and-banana-infused negronis. Doors open at 2 p.m., and the party starts at 5 p.m.

1263 W. Temple St. Los Angeles, CA 90026

North Hollywood

A chili-and-egg-topped baked potato
Brotatos' chili-and-egg-topped baked potato. Photo via Brotatos.

We repeatedly questioned whether we should include a concept called Brotatos, whose name leaves us shivering. Then we looked at the photo you see above of a chili-and-egg-topped spud. And found ourselves powerless to resist. It's a concept offering potatoes by delivery and pick-up in North Hollywood. They load potatoes in crazy things. They have a surf 'n turf potato, a Buffalo chicken-and-bacon potato, carne asada potatoes, and barbecue meatball potatoes.

And yes, they call themselves Brotatos.

Evenings, 7333 Fulton Ave. North Hollywood, CA 91605

Downtown

A plate of Cambodian-style barbecued meats at Kreung Kitchen
A plate of Cambodian-style barbecued meats at Kreung Kitchen. Photo by Hadley Tomicki for L.A. TACO.

AAPI-centered pop-up Mayumi Market is holding a big-ass jam on Sunday in Downtown. A wide selection of shops, crafts, and food will be on sale, including recently covered Cambodian barbecue concept, Kreung Kitchen (seen above), Inomoni Vegan Dim Sum, The Ugly Bao, Tita's, Ban Mi Thao, and more. 

Not only that, but there will be DJs, a portrait artist, and five tattoo artists. So no one goes home empty-sleeved. 

RSVP here.

2350 Porter St. Los Angeles, CA 90021

Long Beach

A portrait of Chuy Tovar depicted as the "Apostle of Coffee"

As reported in L.A. TACO, Chuy Tovar, a friend and influential member of L.A.'s Mexican food community, passed away tragically in a recent automobile accident.

This Tuesday, El Barrio Cantina in Long Beach is holding a benefit for Chuy's family. There will be a selection of Chuy's "favorite bites," prepared by some of the town's best and brightest, including Estrano, Evil Cooks, Las Palmas, A's BBQ, East Los BBQ, Balam, Amor y Tacos, Tortas El Aguila, Chispi, Macheen, Hamburgers Nice, pastry chef Daniela Mercado from Bavel and Safy's, and Barrio Cantina. Malbien and Amaras mezcal will bring their juice, Chuntikis will make cocktails, and Boomtown Brewery will provide the beer. Come down!

Dishes will be priced at $10 and available a la carte.

5 p.m., 1731 East 4th St., Long Beach, CA 90802

Hadley Tomicki

One of L.A. TACO's co-founders, Hadley Tomicki is a critic and journalist whose work has appeared in the Los Angeles Times, New York Magazine, and many other places.

