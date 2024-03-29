Imagine how much weed you could consume if you didn't have to pay for it.

Sounds like a dream right?

Well, West Coast Cure is turning that dream into a reality.

Starting today, five people have a chance to win a “year's cannabis supply," courtesy of West Coast Cure, the Orange County-based “hardcore OGs” of California cannabis.

Four winners will find a Diamond Ticket in one of WCC's insanely-potent, infused “Jefferey” joints.

Packed with “premium flower,” crystalized THCa diamonds, as well as “top-shelf” kief, these miniature joints are small in stature but extremely high in potency.

The name “Jefferey” likely comes from the scene in the 2010 comedy film ‘Get Him to the Greek' when Jonah Hill’s character is caught off guard after he takes a few puffs from a seemingly normal joint that actually contains a list of drugs you would expect to find in Hunter S. Thompson Vegas motel room.

The session sends Hill’s character into a bad trip that ends with a fight and hotel lounge on fire.

From the film 'Get Him to the Greek'

You'll only find high quality, fully-legal cannabis flower and concentrates in West Coast Cure's Jeffereys. But be warned, these tiny, kief-and-diamond laced joints are not necessarily for the casual smoker.

In addition to securing a Diamond Ticket, winners will also need to complete “a skills-based trivia contest to validate” their win.

Afterwards, winners will receive an ounce of weed for 12 months at a cost of $4.20 for the year, courtesy of West Coast Cure, according to the contest rules and regulations. Which translates to roughly a gram of weed per day, for 365 days.

The founder of West Coast Cure, JCURES, will also be selecting another winner based on who shoots the most creative photo or video featuring a “gutted” Jefferey.

You have until 4/20 to find a Diamond Ticket and until June 1 to shoot your photo or video.

Spark it up!