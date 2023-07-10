Four South L.A. Taco Stands Robbed at Gunpoint in the Span of an Hour
Four taqueros, along with their employees and customers, were robbed at gunpoint last night across South Los Angeles, reports KTLA.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from L.A. TACO
Uniformed Los Angeles Airport Police and Firefighters Take Selfies With Former President Donald Trump at LAX
Social media users criticized the law enforcement officers and firefighters for seemingly endorsing a candidate running for office while in uniform and collecting a tax-payer-funded check.
El Sereno’s Guerrilla Gardeners Sow Native Plants To Resist Gentrification In Developer-Contested Land
Local activists are hoping to prevent the overdevelopment, gentrification, and displacement that has affected so much of the Eastside and Northeast by prioritizing green spaces and community ownership while centering the natural heritage of the neighborhood: "A lot of us have relationships with those hills that are being saved. They’re our roots, our connection to our home. That connection to the land and connection to home is something we all long for and try to hold onto... "
New City Controller Report Finds Over $70 Million in Unspent City Funds
More than $70 million dollars in city funding has gone unspent for years, and in some cases more than a decade, according to a new report from the Los Angeles City Controller.
Downey Man Arrested For Allegedly Strangling Tijuana Sex Worker to Death at Hong Kong Gentlemen’s Club in Zona Norte
Bryant Rivera, 30, was arrested around 5:30 A.M. Thursday on one count of femicide at Hotel Cascadas filed against him in the state of Baja California, authorities said. A detention hearing is scheduled Monday in Los Angeles, at which federal prosecutors will ask a judge to keep Rivera behind bars during extradition proceedings.