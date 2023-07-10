El Sereno’s Guerrilla Gardeners Sow Native Plants To Resist Gentrification In Developer-Contested Land

Local activists are hoping to prevent the overdevelopment, gentrification, and displacement that has affected so much of the Eastside and Northeast by prioritizing green spaces and community ownership while centering the natural heritage of the neighborhood: "A lot of us have relationships with those hills that are being saved. They’re our roots, our connection to our home. That connection to the land and connection to home is something we all long for and try to hold onto... "