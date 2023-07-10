Skip to Content
Four South L.A. Taco Stands Robbed at Gunpoint in the Span of an Hour

Four taqueros, along with their employees and customers, were robbed at gunpoint last night across South Los Angeles, reports KTLA.

10:47 AM PDT on July 10, 2023

Tacos Luptia Stand: Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. Taco

    Four taqueros along with their employees and customers, were robbed at gunpoint last night across South Los Angeles, reports KTLA. The robberies occurred between 9:45 PM and 11 PM at taquerías located on 43rd Street and Central Avenue, Vernon and McKinley Avenues, Avalon Boulevard and 51st Street, and Ascot Avenue and 51st Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). LAPD Officer Cervantes said the robbers are believed to be three men, two of them Black and one Latino. There were no injuries reported, and the suspects remain at large.

