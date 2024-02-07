Skip to Content
Crime

‘Ankle Bandits’ Steal Foos Gone Wild’s Knee-High Socks and Puppet Heads From Black SUV In Skid Row

"I don't want no cops involved. I got a cash reward." - Lil Mr. E tells L.A. TACO. In addition to the puppet heads, the thief took off with a a pair of white K-Swiss shoes, a white FGW hoodie, knee-high Foos Gone Wild-branded white socks, and blue plaid extra-long jorts. Foos Gone Wild has also confirmed that there were indeed broken windows on the floor at the scene of the crime. The anonymous admin is asking the "ankle bandits" to DM him to return the stolen items—no questions asked. "Please wear high socks when returned."

3:13 PM PST on February 7, 2024

    Last night at the 1500 block of South Los Angeles Street in Skid Row, two custom hand-made felt puppet heads belonging to the anonymous admin behind the Foos Gone Wild account on Instagram were stolen from a black SUV. The crime occurred sometime between 10 and 11 PM. In addition to the puppet heads, the thief took off with a a pair of white K-Swiss shoes, a white Foos Gone Wild hoodie, knee-high Foos Gone Wild-branded white socks, and blue plaid extra-long jorts.

    The puppet heads were modeled after two of Lil Mr. E's most popular characters in this foo universe, "Traviesita" and "DJ Perro." They are original and possess sentimental value for the celebrated admin behind the account. They weigh around five pounds each and have been worn by Lil Mr E's DJ and guest emcee during every sold-out Foos Gone Wild concert.

    "They broke our window to get them, and I don't care about anything else. I don't want no cops involved. I got a cash reward—no questions asked."

    However, Lil Mr E does have one specific request: Please wear high socks when returned. DM Foos Gone Wild if you have any information leading to the return of the puppet heads.

