McSatan Cheeseburgers! Suadero on house-nixtamalized tortillas from one of Mexico's biggest chefs!! Steak banh mi tacos!!!

You'll find these and so many more epic dishes at our 15th TACO MADNESS Festival, which takes over LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes this Saturday.

VIP hour begins at 5 p.m., with general admission at 6 p.m. So if you want an extra hour to try the tacos of all ten taqueros here before the crowds thicken, get your VIP ticket today!

And of course, our members get in free by securing their tickets online before the event. So if you haven't joined yet, please consider it today. Membership pays for itself, while keeping L.A. TACO alive.

This year, we've streamlining the experience by asking every taquero to bring just one or two of their very best dishes, so the lines stay moving.

Meanwhile, there will be four thrilling DJs, live art, a great crowd of L.A. TACO members, friends, and Angelenos, and a banging bar with beers from Boomtown Brewing, cocktails with Trujillo Tequila, I Love Micheladas, and two unique natural wines made in collaboration between L.A. TACO and Vin de California.

Photo via @sandiablochurros/Instagram.

San Diablo Churros will be stuffing hot churros with dulce de leche, Nutella, and raspberry jam for dessert.

Every year, despite the worries and pains that come with throwing a festival of this size, there's always a point early in the evening that we look around and see so many friends new and old having fun, that it hits us just how special TACO MADNESS is. It's truly one of those nights that only makes us love L.A. and its people ever more.

We hope you'll come out on Saturday to celebrate with us!

Protip: Parking around La Plaza is fierce. There is a paid lot north of La Plaza on the same street, and there is street parking in Chinatown if you're down to walk a few blocks. But since we will be pouring our natural wine, micheladas, and tequila all night long, we recommend using rideshare or going Metro (Union Station is two blocks away) for the most stress-free experience. See you all soon!



