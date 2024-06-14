Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
We need your help to keep L.A. TACO going
Food

What To Eat In L.A. This Weekend: L.A.’s Best Tacos, Tequila, and Stuffed Churros at Our 15th TACO MADNESS

McSatan cheeseburgers, suadero on house-nixtamalized tortillas from one of Mexico's biggest chefs, steak banh mi tacos, and so much more, in one place!

10:56 AM PDT on June 14, 2024

EL RUSO: 20% off

McSatan Cheeseburgers! Suadero on house-nixtamalized tortillas from one of Mexico's biggest chefs!! Steak banh mi tacos!!!

You'll find these and so many more epic dishes at our 15th TACO MADNESS Festival, which takes over LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes this Saturday.

VIP hour begins at 5 p.m., with general admission at 6 p.m. So if you want an extra hour to try the tacos of all ten taqueros here before the crowds thicken, get your VIP ticket today!

And of course, our members get in free by securing their tickets online before the event. So if you haven't joined yet, please consider it today. Membership pays for itself, while keeping L.A. TACO alive.

This year, we've streamlining the experience by asking every taquero to bring just one or two of their very best dishes, so the lines stay moving.

Meanwhile, there will be four thrilling DJs, live art, a great crowd of L.A. TACO members, friends, and Angelenos, and a banging bar with beers from Boomtown Brewing, cocktails with Trujillo Tequila, I Love Micheladas, and two unique natural wines made in collaboration between L.A. TACO and Vin de California.

Churros filled with dulce de leche in a cup
Photo via @sandiablochurros/Instagram.

San Diablo Churros will be stuffing hot churros with dulce de leche, Nutella, and raspberry jam for dessert.

Every year, despite the worries and pains that come with throwing a festival of this size, there's always a point early in the evening that we look around and see so many friends new and old having fun, that it hits us just how special TACO MADNESS is. It's truly one of those nights that only makes us love L.A. and its people ever more.

We hope you'll come out on Saturday to celebrate with us!

Protip: Parking around La Plaza is fierce. There is a paid lot north of La Plaza on the same street, and there is street parking in Chinatown if you're down to walk a few blocks. But since we will be pouring our natural wine, micheladas, and tequila all night long, we recommend using rideshare or going Metro (Union Station is two blocks away) for the most stress-free experience. See you all soon!

Share the taco:

Hadley Tomicki

One of L.A. TACO's co-founders, Hadley Tomicki is a critic and journalist whose work has appeared in the Los Angeles Times, New York Magazine, and many other places.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

L.A. Taco Guides

The Five Best Tacos in South Gate

From a spot that uses a unique Michoacán-style "salsa agridulce" to a fish taquería where the batter stays crispy, next time you're in SELA, now you know! Southeast Los Angeles, presente!

June 13, 2024
Music

Black Music Month: Five California-Based Baddies Taking Over The Music Industry

From Sacramento to Slauson Hills and Pasadena, these emerging California-raised artists are representing the state's current hip-hop and R&B scenes.

June 12, 2024
We need your help to keep L.A. TACO going

Save L.A. TACO

Taco Members Only

Open Thread: What Is L.A.’s Most Overrated Dish?

Dry donuts you drove an hour for? "Texas-style" tacos you just don't seem to get? That mean Michelin-recognized chef's new place?

June 12, 2024
Taco Members Only

Here’s Everything You’ll Eat at The Clippers’ New Intuit Dome

Sushi-dogs, three meat pizza, and churros that put all other stadium concessions to shame.

June 11, 2024
See all posts