We need your help to keep L.A. TACO going
Sponsored

Where To Find Don Perico, The Mexican-Owned Brand Bringing Tropical Flavors To Dispensaries

The products, with their festive packaging, tropical flavors, and colorful parrot mascot, are relatable and better yet, they taste great, are fast-acting, and strong.

11:43 AM PDT on April 30, 2024

    via Don Perico

    We don't fall all over every cannabis brand we see.

    Only those with superior products that align with our standards and values. That's why we were so excited to connect with Don Perico. The Santa Barbara County-based company comes from the son of farm workers, a veteran of the cannabis game who carved out a place for people like us.

    The products, with their festive packaging and colorful parrot mascot, are relatable. Better yet, they taste great, are fast-acting, and are strong. The gummies are made with live rosin, the exceptional vapes seem to last all day after a single hit, and the cold-cured live rosin comes from bubble hash using the finest flowers. Plus, their flavors span the tropical gamut from high-potency Banana Punch and new Jelly Pie and Watermelon vapes (named from the terpenes flavor profiles, not artificial flavors) to nano-infused chamoy-and-watermelon gummies made with and tasting like those real ingredients.

    The brand also has two new releases hitting the market on Cinco de Mayo: cold-cured live rosin for dabbers seeking a superior-quality liftoff and its first dank indoor flower.

    We're so glad we found them. So now, how do you find them?

    Don Perico products are carried at the following California dispensaries:

    The Woods (West Hollywood)

    Erba Markets (West LA, Venice, Pico)

    Cookies (L.A., Brentwood, Fresno, San Bernardino, La Mesa)

    Velvet (Eagle Rock, Martinez, Napa)

    KOLAS (Sacramento)

    Elevate (Lompoc)

    Pipeline (North Beach, Sunset)

    FlorX Dispensaries (East of Eden in Salinas, Flor in Union City, and White Fire in San Jose)

    Maybe we'll see you there, hands full of the bright yellow packages that let everyone know you're only fucking with a Don Perico product...

